Underwater War in the Baltic: NATO Bolsters Defense Against Russian Sabotage

The Baltic Sea is turning into a zone of active confrontation between NATO and the Russian Federation due to systematic attacks on critical underwater infrastructure. Governments are making decisions to strengthen their fleet and presence in the waters to counter the Russians. This is stated in an article by The Economist, writes UNN.

Details

The Polish government has decided to purchase three Swedish A-26 submarines for $2.8 billion. This model, only 66 meters long, is specially designed for the murky and shallow waters of the Baltic Sea.

Billion-dollar deal for Baltic Sea security: Poland orders three submarines from Swedish company Saab

The main feature of the vessel is a special portal in the bow, which allows it to deploy underwater drones, sensors, or divers on the seabed. This is intended to be a response to threats to the Balticconnector and Baltic Pipe gas pipelines.

Hybrid attacks and Russia's "shadow fleet"

Since 2023, at least 11 acts of sabotage on Baltic communications have been recorded. The Pentagon and European intelligence agencies link these incidents to Russia's "shadow fleet."

Sweden detects Russian submarines in the Baltic "almost every week" and their number may increase

The greatest damage was caused by ruptures of cables and pipelines, "likely caused by ships dragging their anchors along the seabed." In addition, Russia has begun to act openly: in October, its warships simulated collisions with Danish vessels and aimed weapons at them.

Legal and military deterrence measures

NATO is stepping up patrols as part of Operation Baltic Guardian, but international law limits the ability to inspect vessels. Poland has already passed a law that "allows the navy to use force to protect critical infrastructure even outside territorial waters." Experts emphasize that investments in defense are justified, as "the daily cost of repairing an underwater telecommunications cable is 24 million euros," and a gas pipeline is 75 million euros.

Sweden detected Russian military personnel on "shadow fleet" tankers in the Baltic Sea