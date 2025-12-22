Sweden released sanctioned Russian vessel Adler after inspection

The Swedish Customs Service released the sanctioned Russian vessel Adler, which it boarded last weekend for inspection, and marine surveillance data obtained on Monday indicates that the vessel is moving again, UNN reports with reference to Reuters.

Details

Swedish customs announced on Sunday that authorities boarded the Russian cargo ship Adler, which anchored in Swedish waters near Höganäs in southwestern Sweden, on Friday after engine problems arose.

"The prosecutor decided not to initiate an investigation on suspicion of violating sanctions," a customs spokesman said. "Therefore, the vessel was allowed to continue its journey."

In addition to Adler being on the European Union's sanctions list, the vessel and its owners M Leasing LLC are also subject to US sanctions, suspected of involvement in arms trafficking, according to OpenSanctions, a database of sanctioned companies and individuals, persons of interest, and government watch lists, the publication writes.

The Swedish Customs Service declined to say what cargo the Adler was carrying, which left St. Petersburg on December 15 in an unknown direction.

LSEG tracking data showed the vessel moving north along Sweden's west coast.

