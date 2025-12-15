Viking grave with unusual artifacts found in Sweden: details of the discovery

$42.190.08
Up to 25% of dairy farms in Ukraine are at risk of closure - representative of the Association of Milk Producers
US-Ukraine talks in Berlin: WSJ learns of difficulties and disagreements
EU kicks off crucial week with talks with Zelenskyy and attempt to save €210 billion loan - Politico
Skorokhod case: "third parties" posted bail of over 3 million hryvnias for the MP
"Significant progress has been made" - Witkoff on talks in Berlin
Zelenskyy and Trump's delegation to continue Ukraine talks in Berlin on Monday - Media
A week of inner turning, hope, and new direction: horoscope for December 15–21
Flu vaccine reappears in Ukraine
18-year-old men who have not registered will automatically receive the status of a conscript - Ministry of Defense
Ukraine imposes sanctions against almost 700 vessels of Russia's "shadow fleet" - Zelenskyy
Disassembled in a matter of hours: reserve water is running out in temporarily occupied Donetsk region
Estonian President proposed to help Hungary pay fines for breaking energy agreements with Russia
Volkswagen closes Dresden plant: historic decision after 88 years of operation
Hollywood director Rob Reiner and his wife found dead with stab wounds
Giant sinkholes resembling biblical prophecies are appearing en masse in Turkey
Unusual cocoa recipes to warm you up on cold winter evenings
How to connect your phone to your TV: the easiest ways
Top 10 unforgettable Christmas hits that create a festive mood
Pinterest reveals top trends for 2026: from Glitchy Glam to List Pals
Butter prices are falling, warehouses are overflowing: what is happening in the Ukrainian dairy market and what are the forecasts?
December 12, 01:07 PM
UNN Lite
"Zootopia 2" topped the box office for the third time, grossing $1.14 billion
Angry fans in India pelted stadium with chairs and bottles over Messi's brief appearance
From booze to black belts: Drunk raccoon from US suspected of robbing karate store
New photos from Epstein's estate featuring Trump released in the US
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 became The Game Awards 2025 Game of the Year: full list of winners
Viking grave with unusual artifacts found in Sweden: details of the discovery

Kyiv • UNN

 • 32 views

In Sweden, a man with a metal detector accidentally found a Viking-era metal brooch, which led to the discovery of a grave. Researchers found a skeleton, a ring-brooch, an oval brooch, and two shells covering the mouth of the deceased.

Viking grave with unusual artifacts found in Sweden: details of the discovery
Photo: popsci.com

In Sweden, a man with a metal detector accidentally stumbled upon a Viking-era metal brooch. This was reported by UNN with reference to Popular Science.

Details

The research results were published by specialists from the Norwegian University of Science and Technology and the Scandinavian research group SINTEF. The grave was found in Trøndelag county, Sweden.

Metal detectorist Roar Sørensen stumbled upon an oval brooch - he reported the find to researchers, who began excavations and discovered a grave at the site.

Scientists found skeletal remains and a ring-buckle, which was used for a cut on the lower skirt. One oval brooch was also found: as researchers established, these ornaments were usually attached to the straps of a dress.

One of the most striking features of the grave was two shells that partially covered the mouth of the deceased. In the Middle Ages, they were a Christian symbol associated with the cult of Saint James.

Archaeologists found an ancient pleasure boat from the time of Ancient Egypt off the coast of Alexandria08.12.25, 17:18 • 4561 view

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyNews of the World
Sweden