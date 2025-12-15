Viking grave with unusual artifacts found in Sweden: details of the discovery

Photo: popsci.com

In Sweden, a man with a metal detector accidentally stumbled upon a Viking-era metal brooch. This was reported by UNN with reference to Popular Science.

Details

The research results were published by specialists from the Norwegian University of Science and Technology and the Scandinavian research group SINTEF. The grave was found in Trøndelag county, Sweden.

Metal detectorist Roar Sørensen stumbled upon an oval brooch - he reported the find to researchers, who began excavations and discovered a grave at the site.

Scientists found skeletal remains and a ring-buckle, which was used for a cut on the lower skirt. One oval brooch was also found: as researchers established, these ornaments were usually attached to the straps of a dress.

One of the most striking features of the grave was two shells that partially covered the mouth of the deceased. In the Middle Ages, they were a Christian symbol associated with the cult of Saint James.

Archaeologists found an ancient pleasure boat from the time of Ancient Egypt off the coast of Alexandria