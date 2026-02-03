$42.810.04
UNN Lite
"Fast & Furious Forever": The title and premiere date of the final installment of the cult saga, featuring the return of Walker's character, have been announced

Kyiv • UNN

 • 118 views

The eleventh film in the "Fast & Furious" franchise, titled "Fast & Furious Forever," will be released on March 17, 2028. It will feature the return of Brian O'Conner's character, played by Paul Walker with the help of AI.

"Fast & Furious Forever": The title and premiere date of the final installment of the cult saga, featuring the return of Walker's character, have been announced

Universal Pictures has confirmed the official title and release date of the eleventh film in the "Fast & Furious" franchise, which is set to be a grand conclusion to a story spanning over a quarter-century. Vin Diesel announced on his social media that the final film, titled "Fast Forever," will hit big screens on March 17, 2028. This is reported by UNN.

Details

The main sensation of the upcoming film will be the return of Brian O'Conner, a character played by the late Paul Walker. After his tragic death in 2013, the creators already used CGI technology to complete the seventh installment, but this time, advanced artificial intelligence tools are expected to be used for the actor's full appearance on screen.

In addition, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson will return to the cast as Hobbs, and Gal Gadot, whose character Gisele unexpectedly "resurrected" in the previous installment, will also return.

Return to roots and unexpected guests

Vin Diesel emphasized that the saga's finale will take place in Los Angeles to bring viewers back to the street racing culture where it all began in 2001. Despite the promised "grounding" of the plot, fans should prepare for more absurd twists: according to preliminary data, football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo may appear in the film in a cameo role.

The production of the film was accompanied by budget disagreements and delays, but the two-year lead time until the premiere gives the team the opportunity to implement the most ambitious ideas. Producers promise that "Fast Forever" will resolve all plot lines, including the dramatic finale of the tenth part with dam explosions and submarines.

Stepan Haftko

