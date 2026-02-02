$42.810.04
Ukraine extended sanctions against Firtash and Kozak
06:38 PM • 6786 views
FIFA President ready to reinstate Russia in international football: UAF and MFA reactVideo
Exclusive
06:37 PM • 7310 views
Pension reform in Ukraine: what will really change and will minimum payments be increased to UAH 6,000?
06:01 PM • 6274 views
Not only a trilateral format, but also a bilateral one with the US: Zelenskyy on a new round of negotiations to end the war
04:56 PM • 8252 views
Organizing elections in Ukraine could cost 10 billion hryvnias - CEC
03:28 PM • 15363 views
"Epstein Files": how the scandal could lead to the fall of the Norwegian crown and the imprisonment of political elites
February 2, 11:00 AM • 22938 views
Zelenskyy: Russian shelling of energy facilities in 24 hours was near the front and in border areas, but without targeted Russian missile and 'Shahed' strikes on energy infrastructure
February 2, 08:37 AM • 37330 views
Ukraine launches Starlink "whitelist" in response to Russian use of terminals: how it will work
February 1, 12:14 PM • 60046 views
Moscow court has in absentia arrested Ukrainian Navy Commander Oleksiy Neizhpapa: what he was accused of
February 1, 11:56 AM • 75258 views
Peak of cold in Ukraine: meteorologist named dates for weakening of frostsPhoto
Grammy2026: Bad Bunny and New Music Stars Win Top Awards

Kyiv • UNN

 • 140 views

The Grammy Awards 2026 ceremony was one of the most diverse in terms of genres and cultural representation, marking the growing influence of Latin American music and modern hip-hop on the global industry.

Grammy2026: Bad Bunny and New Music Stars Win Top Awards

On the night of February 1, 2026, the 68th Grammy Awards ceremony took place in Los Angeles, during which the Recording Academy honored the best musical works of the year. Awards were given for releases issued between August 31, 2024, and August 30, 2025, reports UNN with reference to the official Grammy website.

The main award of the evening — "Album of the Year" — went to Bad Bunny for his album Debí Tirar Más Fotos. This victory was significant, as it was the first time in the history of the award that a Spanish-language album received the award in this category.

In the "Record of the Year" category, the joint track by Kendrick Lamar and SZA — "Luther" — won, while in the "Song of the Year" category, the Academy awarded Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell for their composition "Wildflower."

The title of "Best New Artist" was awarded to British performer Olivia Dean, who confidently announced herself with debut releases and attracted the attention of music critics.

The Cure won their first two Grammy Awards in their career02.02.26, 18:01 • 5164 views

Also this year, Lady Gaga was recognized in the category of "Best Pop Vocal Album" for her album "Mayhem," and the award for "Best Pop Duo/Group Performance" went to Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande for their performance of "Defying Gravity."

In the genre nominations, Kendrick Lamar also did not go unnoticed, receiving several statuettes for his work in rap categories. In the R&B direction, Leon Thomas won with the album "Mutt," and the jury recognized the release of the band "Turnstile" as the best rock album of the year.

The Grammy Awards-2026 ceremony became one of the most diverse in terms of genres and cultural representation, recording the growing influence of Latin American music and modern hip-hop on the global industry.

Stanislav Karmazin

CultureNews of the World
Musician
Trend
Lady Gaga
Los Angeles