Grammy2026: Bad Bunny and New Music Stars Win Top Awards

On the night of February 1, 2026, the 68th Grammy Awards ceremony took place in Los Angeles, during which the Recording Academy honored the best musical works of the year. Awards were given for releases issued between August 31, 2024, and August 30, 2025, reports UNN with reference to the official Grammy website.

The main award of the evening — "Album of the Year" — went to Bad Bunny for his album Debí Tirar Más Fotos. This victory was significant, as it was the first time in the history of the award that a Spanish-language album received the award in this category.

In the "Record of the Year" category, the joint track by Kendrick Lamar and SZA — "Luther" — won, while in the "Song of the Year" category, the Academy awarded Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell for their composition "Wildflower."

The title of "Best New Artist" was awarded to British performer Olivia Dean, who confidently announced herself with debut releases and attracted the attention of music critics.

The Cure won their first two Grammy Awards in their career

Also this year, Lady Gaga was recognized in the category of "Best Pop Vocal Album" for her album "Mayhem," and the award for "Best Pop Duo/Group Performance" went to Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande for their performance of "Defying Gravity."

In the genre nominations, Kendrick Lamar also did not go unnoticed, receiving several statuettes for his work in rap categories. In the R&B direction, Leon Thomas won with the album "Mutt," and the jury recognized the release of the band "Turnstile" as the best rock album of the year.

The Grammy Awards-2026 ceremony became one of the most diverse in terms of genres and cultural representation, recording the growing influence of Latin American music and modern hip-hop on the global industry.