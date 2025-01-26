No “peace plans for 100 days” exist in reality - Yermak

Peaceful plans to end the war in 100 days do not exist in reality. This is only disguised as fake news, which is most often spread by Russians. This was stated by the head of the Presidential Office Andriy Yermak, reports UNN.

No "peace plans" for "100 days" in the media exist in reality. They are only disguised as fake news, which is most often legalized by the Russians, - Yermak wrote.

US President Donald Trump has instructed his special envoy for Ukraine, Keith Kellogg, to end the war in Ukraine in one hundred days.

A number of media outlets reported that the peace plan provided for the following:

Trump should hold talks with Putin in January or February to discuss the plan with the Ukrainian authorities;

in February-March, President Zelenskyy should cancel the decree banning negotiations with Putin. Then Trump, Zelenskyy, and Putin should meet to agree on a peace plan;

on Easter (April 20) - a ceasefire is declared, and the Armed Forces withdraw from the Kursk region;

end of April - launch of the International Peace Conference to conclude a peace treaty with the participation of the United States, China, Europe and the Global South;

exchange of prisoners under the "all for all" formula;

by May 9 - a declaration on the end of the war and the lifting of martial law in Ukraine;

August-October - presidential, parliamentary, and local elections.

It is noted that in terms of peace, Ukraine should declare neutrality, abandon NATO, but maintain an army with the support of the United States. It also envisages Ukraine's accession to the EU by 2030 and post-war reconstruction at the expense of the EU; Russia's sovereignty over the occupied territories is not recognized, but Ukraine refuses to return them by military means; gradual lifting of sanctions against Russia and resumption of Russian energy imports to the EU; end of persecution of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church and the Russian language, and admission of "pro-Russian" parties to the elections.

The issue of a European peacekeeping contingent on the territory of Ukraine is still controversial.

