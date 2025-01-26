No “peace plans for 100 days” exist in reality - Yermak

ukenru
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Popular news
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Actual
No “peace plans for 100 days” exist in reality - Yermak

No “peace plans for 100 days” exist in reality - Yermak

The head of the OP, Andriy Yermak, said that the “peace plans” for 100 days are Russian information injections. The media had previously reported on Trump's plan to end the war, which included Ukraine's withdrawal from NATO.

Peaceful plans to end the war in 100 days do not exist in reality. This is only disguised as fake news, which is most often spread by Russians. This was stated by the head of the Presidential Office Andriy Yermak, reports UNN.

No "peace plans" for "100 days" in the media exist in reality. They are only disguised as fake news, which is most often legalized by the Russians,

- Yermak wrote.

Addendum 

US President Donald Trump has instructed his special envoy for Ukraine, Keith Kellogg, to end the war in Ukraine in one hundred days.

A number of media outlets reported that the peace plan provided for the following:

Trump should hold talks with Putin in January or February to discuss the plan with the Ukrainian authorities;

in February-March, President Zelenskyy should cancel the decree banning negotiations with Putin. Then Trump, Zelenskyy, and Putin should meet to agree on a peace plan;

on Easter (April 20) - a ceasefire is declared, and the Armed Forces withdraw from the Kursk region;

end of April - launch of the International Peace Conference to conclude a peace treaty with the participation of the United States, China, Europe and the Global South;

exchange of prisoners under the "all for all" formula;

by May 9 - a declaration on the end of the war and the lifting of martial law in Ukraine;

August-October - presidential, parliamentary, and local elections.

It is noted that in terms of peace, Ukraine should declare neutrality, abandon NATO, but maintain an army with the support of the United States. It also envisages Ukraine's accession to the EU by 2030 and post-war reconstruction at the expense of the EU; Russia's sovereignty over the occupied territories is not recognized, but Ukraine refuses to return them by military means; gradual lifting of sanctions against Russia and resumption of Russian energy imports to the EU; end of persecution of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church and the Russian language, and admission of "pro-Russian" parties to the elections.

The issue of a European peacekeeping contingent on the territory of Ukraine is still controversial.

Recall

A Trump spokesman announced a strategy to reduce global oil prices to weaken the Russian economy. The plan includes cooperation with OPEC and the use of economic leverage instead of military aid.

Contact us about advertising