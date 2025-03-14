Gasoline consumption in Ukraine decreased by 20%, liquefied gas by 40% - expert
Over the past three years, the Ukrainian fuel market has suffered significant losses. Compared to 2021, gasoline consumption decreased by 20%, diesel fuel - by 10-12%, and liquefied gas - by almost 40%.
This was stated by fuel market expert Serhiy Kuyun during a briefing, reports UNN.
Compared to 2021, we lost about 20% of the market volume for gasoline, about 10-12% for diesel fuel, and almost 40% for liquefied gas. That is, the drawdown is quite significant. Diesel has the least of it, because diesel, firstly, is a fuel for business, and secondly, due to the fact that the ports are neutralized, the railway also has restrictions due to the different gauge with Europe, road transport has increased a lot - all imports and exports have become on automobile wheels. Accordingly, these are trucks and consumption has remained more or less
He noted that despite the overall market reduction, only a slight drop in demand for fuel within 2-3% is possible in 2025.
However, he added that thanks to the increase in excise taxes on fuel, Ukraine receives significant revenues to the state budget.
100 million hryvnias are received daily into the budget due to new excise taxes on fuel. And the most important thing is that it goes to the budget and goes to the defense of the country
