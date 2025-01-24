Oil prices end the week down under the influence of Trump's energy policy

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 94529 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 101042 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 108997 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 111777 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 132632 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 103988 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 136130 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103800 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113449 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117006 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 120485 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 68335 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 115276 views
Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

February 28, 10:17 AM • 40108 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 38657 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 94529 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 132632 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 136130 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 167696 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 157394 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 30348 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 38657 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 115276 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 120485 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 140537 views
Actual
Oil prices end the week down under the influence of Trump's energy policy

Oil prices end the week down under the influence of Trump's energy policy

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 28093 views

Brent and WTI crude oil show a weekly drop of 3-4% after Trump's statements about increasing US production. The President demands that OPEC and Saudi Arabia reduce prices and increase investment in the US.

Oil prices rose slightly on Friday, but remained on a downward trend on a weekly basis after US President Donald Trump published a large-scale plan to increase production in the country and demanded that OPEC cut oil prices, UNN writes with reference to Reuters.

Details

Brent crude futures rose 32 cents, or 0.4%, to $78.61 per barrel at 10:11 GMT (12:11 Kyiv time), while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose 31 cents, also adding 0.4% to $74.93.

Over the week, the price of Brent crude oil fell by almost 3%, while the price of WTI fell by almost 4%.

"After a week of Trump being in office, the various executive orders he has passed are not disrupting oil supplies. Most of what he did was aimed at the domestic market," said Harry Chilinguiran, head of research at Onyx Capital Group. - "We were waiting for statements on duties, on Iran, Venezuela and Russia.

Trump, speaking via video link on Thursday at the World Economic Forum in Davos, said he would demand that the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its de facto leader, Saudi Arabia, lower the price of oil.

He also said that he would ask Riyadh to increase the US investment package to $1 trillion, which is more than the $600 billion previously reported by the Saudi state news agency.

Saudi Arabia plans to invest $600 billion in the US economy23.01.25, 09:39 • 28946 views

"I don't expect OPEC to change policy unless there is a change in fundamentals," said Giovanni Staunovo, commodities analyst at UBS. - "The markets will be relatively calm until we get more clarity on the sanctions policy and what he is doing with the duties.

On Monday, Trump declared an energy emergency, lifting environmental restrictions on energy infrastructure as part of a sweeping plan to maximize domestic oil and gas production.

State of Emergency in the US Energy Sector and Cancellation of the Green Deal: What Other Changes Trump Promises20.01.25, 19:35 • 38997 views

On Wednesday, he vowed to hit the EU with tariffs and impose 25% tariffs on Canada and Mexico, and said his administration is considering a 10% punitive duty on China.

As attention shifts to the possible timing of the new tariffs in February, the market is likely to remain cautious as any new trade restrictions will have negative implications for global growth, potentially weighing on the outlook for oil demand, said Yep Jun Rong, market strategist at IG.

Traders expect oil prices to be in the range of $76.50 to $78 per barrel, Yep added.

While catalysts such as the significant reduction in US crude inventories provide temporary positive swings, oversupply in the global market and forecasts of weak demand in China continue to weigh on oil futures, said Priyanka Sachdeva, senior market analyst at Phillip Nova.

According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, U.S. crude oil inventories last week hit their lowest level since March 2022 - down 1 million barrels to 411.7 million barrels in the week to January 17, the ninth consecutive weekly decline.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

Economy
opecOPEC
mexicoMexico
donald-trumpDonald Trump
european-unionEuropean Union
canadaCanada
saudi-arabiaSaudi Arabia
chinaChina
united-statesUnited States

Contact us about advertising