State of Emergency in the US Energy Sector and Cancellation of the Green Deal: What Other Changes Trump Promises

During his inaugural speech, US President Donald Trump assured that he would declare a state of emergency in the energy sector, UNN reports.

An inflationary crisis caused by rising energy prices and excessive spending... so today I will declare a national emergency in the energy sector. The United States will be a producing country again, and we have something that others do not. We will lower prices, we will fill our strategic reserves to the brim, and we will export American energy resources around the world... We're gonna drill, baby, we're gonna drill - Trump emphasized.

Trump said that "liquid gold under our feet" would make America "a rich country again.

The administration will put an end to the New Green Deal and cancel the mandate for electric vehicles, the president said.

He said that the trading system would be revised.

"We will impose duties and taxes on foreign countries to enrich our citizens.

To this end, he announced the creation of the External Revenue Service.

