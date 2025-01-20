State of Emergency in the US Energy Sector and Cancellation of the Green Deal: What Other Changes Trump Promises

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

State of Emergency in the US Energy Sector and Cancellation of the Green Deal: What Other Changes Trump Promises

State of Emergency in the US Energy Sector and Cancellation of the Green Deal: What Other Changes Trump Promises

Kyiv  •  UNN

During his inaugural speech, Trump announced the declaration of a state of emergency in the US energy sector. The president promised to increase energy production, cancel the Green Deal, and revise the trade system.

During his inaugural speech, US President Donald Trump assured that he would declare a state of emergency in the energy sector, UNN reports.

An inflationary crisis caused by rising energy prices and excessive spending... so today I will declare a national emergency in the energy sector. The United States will be a producing country again, and we have something that others do not. We will lower prices, we will fill our strategic reserves to the brim, and we will export American energy resources around the world... We're gonna drill, baby, we're gonna drill 

- Trump emphasized.

Trump said that "liquid gold under our feet" would make America "a rich country again.

The administration will put an end to the New Green Deal and cancel the mandate for electric vehicles, the president said.

He said that the trading system would be revised.

"We will impose duties and taxes on foreign countries to enrich our citizens.

To this end, he announced the creation of the External Revenue Service.

Trump announces 'historic' actions to resolve crises in the US from day one20.01.25, 09:26 • 29382 views

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

PoliticsNews of the World
donald-trumpDonald Trump
united-statesUnited States

