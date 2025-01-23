Saudi Arabia plans to invest $600 billion in the US economy

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 100044 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 101536 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 109494 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 112231 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 133413 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 104139 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 136692 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103815 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113464 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117009 views

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 121112 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 71671 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 116001 views
Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

February 28, 10:17 AM • 44055 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 44211 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 100045 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 133414 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 136693 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 168129 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 157813 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 32197 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 44211 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 116001 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 121112 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 140709 views
Saudi Arabia plans to invest $600 billion in the US economy

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 28947 views

Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has announced plans to invest $600 billion in the United States over 4 years. He announced this in a telephone conversation with President Trump.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman wants his country to invest $600 billion (€576 billion) in additional investment and trade with the United States over the next four years.

Transmitted by UNN with reference to Reuters.

Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman told President Donald Trump that the kingdom wants to invest $600 billion to expand investment and trade with the United States over the next four years.

In a phone call between the two leaders, the crown prince said that the Trump administration's expected reforms could create “unprecedented economic prosperity.

Trump revokes entry to the United States for refugees who had previously been approved for residency23.01.25, 09:23 • 32558 views

The White House did not comment on the call. Trump said this week that he was considering Saudi Arabia for his first foreign trip as president, provided the Saudis were willing to buy $500 billion worth of American goods. 

Saudi Arabia is still evaluating the possibility of joining BRICS - Minister of Economy20.01.25, 17:03 • 22846 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

mohammed-bin-salmanMohammed bin Salman
white-houseWhite House
donald-trumpDonald Trump
saudi-arabiaSaudi Arabia
united-statesUnited States

Contact us about advertising