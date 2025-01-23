Saudi Arabia plans to invest $600 billion in the US economy

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman wants his country to invest $600 billion (€576 billion) in additional investment and trade with the United States over the next four years.

Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman told President Donald Trump that the kingdom wants to invest $600 billion to expand investment and trade with the United States over the next four years.

In a phone call between the two leaders, the crown prince said that the Trump administration's expected reforms could create “unprecedented economic prosperity.

The White House did not comment on the call. Trump said this week that he was considering Saudi Arabia for his first foreign trip as president, provided the Saudis were willing to buy $500 billion worth of American goods.

