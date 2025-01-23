Trump revokes entry to the United States for refugees who had previously been approved for residency

The Trump administration has canceled the entry of refugees who have already received permission to enter the United States from the Biden administration. Among those affected are more than 1,600 Afghans who were granted permission after the withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan in 2021.

Transmitted by UNN with reference to Associated Press.

The Trump administration has canceled entry permits to the United States for refugees who had previously been granted them and were due to expire next week. This has left about 10,000 refugees in different parts of the world in a difficult situation. Among them are more than 1,600 Afghans who helped the U.S. military, as well as relatives of active duty U.S. military personnel.

Thousands of refugees who fled war and persecution and went through a years-long vetting process to start a new life in America are now stranded in various locations around the world.

On Monday, Trump signed an executive order declaring the US refugee program “harmful to the interests” of the country and ordering it to be suspended starting January 27. However, the deadline appears to have been postponed, although it is unclear what caused the change.

