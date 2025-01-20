Saudi Arabia is still evaluating the possibility of joining BRICS - Minister of Economy

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 106484 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 105140 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 113137 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 115517 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 138995 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 105244 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 140744 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103936 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113560 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117052 views

Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 94009 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 121473 views
Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

February 28, 10:17 AM • 70157 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 81644 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 61720 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 106551 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 139054 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 140791 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 171438 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 160985 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 61720 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 81644 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 121473 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 124256 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 142241 views
Saudi Arabia is still evaluating the possibility of joining BRICS - Minister of Economy

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22855 views

Saudi Arabia's Minister of Economy said that the country is still evaluating the possibility of joining the BRICS. Unlike other invited countries that have already agreed to join, the Kingdom continues to analyze various aspects of membership.

Saudi Arabia's Minister of Economy and Planning, Faisal Al-Ibrahim, said that his country's membership in the BRICS bloc is still being assessed, more than a year after the kingdom was invited to join the alliance. This was reported by Bloomberg, according to UNN.

Details 

“The Kingdom always focuses on promoting global dialogue,” Faisal Al-Ibrahim said in an interview with Bloomberg Television at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

“We were invited to BRICS just as we have been invited to many other multilateral platforms in the past,” he said. - “We are evaluating many different aspects before making a decision, and we are in the middle of that process.

Last year, Al-Ibrahim also said that the kingdom was in the process of evaluating membership.

Saudi Arabia's hesitancy to join the BRICS group, which includes Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, is said to be in contrast to most other countries that have been invited to join the bloc in 2023. Iran, Egypt, Ethiopia, and the United Arab Emirates have agreed to join, as the alliance seeks to expand its global influence.

The accession of leading oil exporter Saudi Arabia to the BRICS would reportedly unite several energy producers with the largest consumers in developing countries, giving the group greater economic clout.

Recall 

Brazil announced the acceptance of Nigeria as a new partner in BRICS. 

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

News of the World
nigeriaNigeria
brazilBrazil
indiaIndia
efiopiiaEthiopia
south-africaSouth Africa
saudi-arabiaSaudi Arabia
united-arab-emiratesUnited Arab Emirates
chinaChina
egyptEgypt
iranIran

