Saudi Arabia is still evaluating the possibility of joining BRICS - Minister of Economy

Saudi Arabia's Minister of Economy and Planning, Faisal Al-Ibrahim, said that his country's membership in the BRICS bloc is still being assessed, more than a year after the kingdom was invited to join the alliance. This was reported by Bloomberg, according to UNN.

“The Kingdom always focuses on promoting global dialogue,” Faisal Al-Ibrahim said in an interview with Bloomberg Television at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

“We were invited to BRICS just as we have been invited to many other multilateral platforms in the past,” he said. - “We are evaluating many different aspects before making a decision, and we are in the middle of that process.

Last year, Al-Ibrahim also said that the kingdom was in the process of evaluating membership.

Saudi Arabia's hesitancy to join the BRICS group, which includes Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, is said to be in contrast to most other countries that have been invited to join the bloc in 2023. Iran, Egypt, Ethiopia, and the United Arab Emirates have agreed to join, as the alliance seeks to expand its global influence.

The accession of leading oil exporter Saudi Arabia to the BRICS would reportedly unite several energy producers with the largest consumers in developing countries, giving the group greater economic clout.

Recall

Brazil announced the acceptance of Nigeria as a new partner in BRICS.