“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 67831 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 89825 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 106329 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 109367 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 129243 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 103360 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 133709 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103715 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113397 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116970 views

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 101997 views
Trump and Rutte discuss 'critical need' for peace in Ukraine to be enduring

February 28, 07:34 AM • 46653 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 117353 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 52269 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 111888 views
Oil prices stagnate as clarity on Trump's tariffs on Canada and Mexico is sought

Oil prices stagnate as clarity on Trump's tariffs on Canada and Mexico is sought

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 28031 views

Brent and WTI oil prices were little changed due to expectations of new US tariffs on Canada and Mexico. Markets are also expecting an OPEC+ meeting amid Trump's calls for lower oil prices.

Oil prices remained almost unchanged on Thursday as markets prepared for the threat of tariffs imposed by US President Donald Trump on Mexico and Canada, the two largest oil suppliers to the US, and awaited the meeting of OPEC+ producers, Reuters reports, UNN writes.

Details

Futures for Brent crude oil fell 7 cents, or 0.09%, to $76.51 per barrel at 07:38 GMT (09:38 Kyiv time). Futures for U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude oil remained almost unchanged, rising 2 cents, or 0.03%, to $72.64. On Wednesday, prices for US crude oil futures settled at their lowest level this year.

Trump is still planning to fulfill his promise to impose tariffs on Canada and Mexico on Saturday, White House Press Secretary Carolyn Leavitt told reporters on Tuesday.

Trump prepares to impose tariffs on Canada and Mexico on February 1 - Reuters29.01.25, 01:39 • 28900 views

Trump's nominee to head the U.S. Department of Commerce, Howard Luthnick, said on Wednesday that Canada and Mexico could avoid tariffs if they quickly close their borders to fentanyl, while vowing to slow China's progress in artificial intelligence.

IG market analyst Tony Sycamore does not expect a major impact on oil markets from Trump's promise to impose tariffs, as traders have already factored in the possible move. "(This is) the main reason why crude oil is trading where it is," he said.

On the demand side, U.S. oil inventories rose by 3.46 million barrels last week, roughly in line with analysts' forecasts of a 3.19 million barrel increase, as winter storms that hit the country last week hit demand.

On the supply side, oil exports from Russia's western ports are set to fall by 8% in February compared to the January plan as Moscow increases refining, traders and Reuters estimates say, after the latest US sanctions cut oil exports.

Investors are also looking forward to the ministerial meeting of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, collectively referred to as OPEC+, scheduled for February 3.

The OPEC+ group of leading oil producers intends to discuss Trump's efforts to increase US oil production and take a common position on the issue, Kazakhstan said on Wednesday. russia is also a member of the OPEC+ group.

Trump has publicly called on OPEC and its leading member, Saudi Arabia, to lower oil prices, saying that this would end the war in Ukraine. He has also developed a program to maximize oil and gas production in the United States, which is already the largest in the world.

Oil falls amid Trump's renewed call for OPEC to cut prices27.01.25, 09:58 • 36590 views

However, analysts believe that a price war between the US and OPEC+ is unlikely, as it could harm both sides.

"A price war with the US would see OPEC+ producers maximize their output to drive down prices and cause shale production to fall," analysts at BMI, a division of Fitch Group, said in a note.

They predict that Brent crude oil prices could fall below $50 as OPEC+ could use more than 5 million barrels of oil per day in its reserve capacity, which would lead to a drop in US shale oil production along with prices.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

EconomyNews of the World
opecOPEC
mexicoMexico
donald-trumpDonald Trump
canadaCanada
saudi-arabiaSaudi Arabia
united-statesUnited States
kazakhstanKazakhstan

Contact us about advertising