China sets a new record for Russian oil imports in 2024

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 101900 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 102602 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 110584 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 113193 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 135012 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 104454 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 137809 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103845 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113495 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117020 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 122490 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 78709 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 117575 views
Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

February 28, 10:17 AM • 52413 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 55360 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 101900 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 135012 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 137809 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 168989 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 158617 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 36768 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 55327 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 117570 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 122488 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 141113 views
Actual
China sets a new record for Russian oil imports in 2024

China sets a new record for Russian oil imports in 2024

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 70198 views

Oil imports from Russia to China increased by 1% to reach a record 108.5 million tons in 2024. At the same time, supplies from Saudi Arabia fell by 9%, and total oil imports to China decreased by 1.9%.

China's crude oil imports from Russia, the country's top supplier, rose 1% in 2024 to a record high compared to 2023, while purchases from Saudi Arabia fell 9%, data showed on Monday, Reuters reported, UNN reported.

Details

The volume of supplies from Russia, including pipeline and sea deliveries, amounted to 108.5 million metric tons, according to the General Administration of Customs of China, which is equivalent to 2.17 million barrels per day.

Marine supplies from Russia were supported by demand from both independent refineries and large state-owned oil companies, as well as by the government's order to build up stockpiles, Reuters reports.

Saudi Arabia, the largest producer of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), supplied 78.64 million tons, or about 1.57 million barrels per day, down from 1.72 million barrels per day in 2023.

For most of 2024, China's imports of Saudi oil were limited to a growing share of cheaper oil from Russia and Iran due to higher prices. Saudi Arabia's market share recovered in the fourth quarter after a sharp price cut by the OPEC leader and a decline in supplies from Iran.

Total crude oil imports to China, the world's largest buyer of crude oil, fell by 1.9% last year, the first year-on-year drop excluding pandemic-related declines, as sluggish economic growth and peak fuel demand curbed purchases.

Imports from Malaysia, the main transshipment point for sanctioned oil from Iran and Venezuela, increased by 28% last year to 70.38 million tons or 1.41 million barrels per day, putting the country in third place after Saudi Arabia.

Almost all of China's purchases of Iranian crude end up at the country's independent refineries, which include large integrated plants and more traditional small plants known as "kettles," as both groups come under pressure from shrinking margins and low demand for fuel and chemicals.

"There were no oil imports from Iran in 2024," the publication writes.

The data showed that in December, about 290,000 tons of cargo were imported from Venezuela, bringing the total volume of supplies from the American exporter to 1.5 million tons or 30,000 barrels per day.

Shipments from Brazil grew last year in second place after Malaysia, with volumes up 17%, while imports from the US fell 36% compared to 2023.

Russia becomes the largest oil supplier to China - Reuters20.01.24, 23:21 • 29638 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

EconomyNews of the World
opecOPEC
malaysiaMalaysia
venezuelaVenezuela
brazilBrazil
saudi-arabiaSaudi Arabia
chinaChina
united-statesUnited States
iranIran

Contact us about advertising