Russia becomes the largest oil supplier to China - Reuters

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 101239 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 112127 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 142214 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 139109 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 177109 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 171977 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 284079 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178250 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167255 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148858 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Shelling in Kherson region: one person killed, 10 wounded

March 2, 06:19 AM • 48116 views
US court rules Trump's firing of special counsel illegal

March 2, 06:42 AM • 37452 views
Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

March 2, 07:01 AM • 70283 views
Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

March 2, 09:32 AM • 39806 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 59369 views
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Exclusive

11:46 AM • 101241 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 284079 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 251444 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 236541 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 261761 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 59369 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 142217 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 107203 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 107175 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 123260 views
Russia becomes the largest oil supplier to China - Reuters

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 29642 views

In 2023, Russia overtook Saudi Arabia to become the largest supplier of crude oil to China, distributing 107 million tons per year. Despite Western sanctions against Russia, China's demand for cheaper oil has reportedly pushed Russian oil prices above $60.

Russia overtook Saudi Arabia to become the largest supplier of crude oil to China in 2023. Instead, Beijing continues to ignore Western sanctions against Russia. This is reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

Details

According to Chinese customs data cited by the newspaper, Russia supplied 107 million tons of crude oil to China in a year, which is equivalent to 2.14 million barrels per day.

This is significantly more than other major oil exporters, such as Saudi Arabia and Iraq. In addition, this is a record value for Russian oil supplies to China in general, the agency's journalists note.

Imports from Saudi Arabia, which used to be China's largest supplier, fell by 1.8% to 85.96 million tons as the Middle Eastern oil giant lost market share to cheaper Russian oil.

Total oil imports to China, according to Reuters, amount to 11.28 million barrels per day. Thus, it can be concluded that Russia provides about a quarter of all oil supplies to China.

AddendumAddendum

According to Reuters, one of the reasons for the record supplies is a discount on Russian energy, as after the imposition of sanctions (including the price ceiling), many countries refused to purchase oil directly. At the same time, the growing demand for cheap oil from Chinese and Indian refineries has raised the price of Russian oil above the $60 ceiling.

Currently, Chinese refiners use intermediary traders to deliver and insure Russian crude oil to avoid violating Western sanctions.

US imposes sanctions on UAE company for transportation of russian oil

Lilia Podolyak

News of the World

Contact us about advertising