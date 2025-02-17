Zelensky will raise the issue of lower oil prices during his visit to Saudi Arabia

During his visit to Saudi Arabia, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will raise the issue of lower oil prices. However, he believes that US President Donald Trump has the greatest resource for this. Zelensky said this during a videoconference during his official visit to the UAE, a correspondent of UNN reports.

Details

Asked whether lowering oil prices was on the agenda during his visit to Saudi Arabia, Zelenskyy replied: "I don't know who can succeed in reducing prices. I believe that Trump has the greatest resource for this, that he is the strongest in this area, in energy, and has it in his hands. I think that if he sets his mind to it, he can do it.

Zelenskiy said he would like Trump to be able to lower prices.

I certainly agree with him that it will have a big impact on the end of the war, and maybe, as he says, the war will end faster. I also believe that it will speed up the end of the war, and it will put Putin in a weak situation. Of course, I will raise this issue in Saudi Arabia - Zelensky said.

Preparing Zelenskyy's visit and presenting $500 million worth of projects: Ukrainian officials begin visit to Saudi Arabia

Addendum

Donald Trump has stated that he intends to appeal to Saudi Arabia and OPEC to work together to reduce global oil prices. In his opinion, this could immediately stop Russia's war against Ukraine.