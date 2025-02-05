Oil falls in price amid rising US oil inventories and a customs war between China and the US

ukenru
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie "Leave Me If You Love Me"

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Oil falls in price amid rising US oil inventories and a customs war between China and the US

Oil falls in price amid rising US oil inventories and a customs war between China and the US

Kyiv  •  UNN

Oil prices fell due to rising US inventories and fears of a new trade war between the US and China. The situation is further complicated by Trump's renewal of sanctions against Iranian oil exports.

Oil prices fell on Wednesday as rising US inventories and fears of a new Sino-US trade war fueled fears of weaker economic growth, offsetting renewed efforts by US President Donald Trump to halt Iranian oil exports, Reuters reports, UNN writes.

Details

Futures for Brent crude oil fell 66 cents, or 0.87%, to $75.54 per barrel at 10:07 a.m. Greenwich time (12:07 a.m. Kyiv time). U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) lost 61 cents, or 0.84%, to $72.09.

Oil traded in a wide range on Tuesday, with WTI falling 3%, the lowest since December 31, after China announced tariffs on imports of oil, liquefied natural gas and coal from the US in response to US tariffs on Chinese exports.

However, prices recovered after Trump resumed his campaign of "maximum pressure" on Iran to curtail its nuclear program, which he started in his first term, which reduced Iranian crude oil exports to almost zero.

Ongoing trade tensions between the US and China are said to be likely to reduce oil demand, putting downward pressure on prices.

"Trump's tariff chaos and trade war are not good for global growth and oil demand. Business investment and consumer spending are likely to fall due to these highly volatile and growth-dampening actions," said Bjarne Schildrop, chief commodities analyst at SEB.

"The oil market is now caught between growing fears that an escalation of the trade war will hurt global oil demand growth, on the one hand, and a possible sudden disruption of Iranian oil exports," he added.

According to the US Energy Information Administration, Tehran's oil exports brought in $53 billion in 2023 and $54 billion a year earlier. According to OPEC, production in 2024 reached its highest level since 2018.

Trump brought Iran's oil exports to almost zero during part of his first term after the re-imposition of sanctions.

"If these sanctions are re-imposed, the resulting supply cuts could support the upward momentum in oil prices, especially on the back of slower-than-expected supply adjustments by OPEC+ producers," said Ahmad Assiri, research strategist at Pepperstone.

Also, pressure on crude oil prices on Wednesday was exerted by higher data on US oil inventories overnight.

The rise in oil and fuel inventories in the world's largest oil consumer signals weak consumption, raising concerns about the impact of tariffs on the global economic outlook and energy demand.

US sanctions have slowed Russian oil trade in Asia28.01.25, 12:46 • 31027 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

Economy
opecOPEC
donald-trumpDonald Trump
chinaChina
united-statesUnited States
iranIran

