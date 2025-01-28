US sanctions have slowed Russian oil trade in Asia

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
Trump and Rutte discuss 'critical need' for peace in Ukraine to be enduring

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

US sanctions have slowed Russian oil trade in Asia

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 31028 views

New US sanctions increase the cost of tanker freight for Russian oil, leading to a price gap in China. India and China reduce purchases of Russian oil for March due to higher transportation costs.

After Washington imposed new sanctions on Russia's oil supply chain, a large price gap between buyers and sellers emerged in China. The cost of freighting tankers that are not subject to US sanctions has risen sharply. India faced a decline in Russian oil supplies in December and January.

Reported by UNN with reference to Reuters.

Trading activity for Russian crude oil for March delivery slowed in Asia. According to traders and shipping data, the increase in the cost of chartering tankers that are not subject to US sanctions contributed to a significant price gap between buyers and sellers in China.

Bids for March Russian ESPO crude oil exported from the Pacific port of Kozmino jumped to $3-5 per barrel over the price of ICE Brent on a delivery-by-ship (DES) basis to China. 

Freight rates for the Aframax tanker on this route have increased by several million dollars, three traders said.

This is the highest level since the start of the war in Ukraine in 2022, which pushed discounts down to $6.

Senior analyst Xu Muyu of Kpler predicts that China's crude oil imports from the Russian Far East will remain low in the coming weeks after falling to a six-month low of 717,000 barrels per day last week, Reuters reports.

As for India:

The FGE consulting company (detailed analysis of the oil, gas, LNG and liquefied natural gas markets) reports that India is facing interruptions in the supply of 450,000 barrels of Russian crude oil per day.

The number of cargoes offered for March is expected to decrease compared to January and December.

The chief financial officer of India's Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd told Reuters last week that the company had not received any new offers for March deliveries, as would be usual.

HelpHelp

Russian oil accounts for 36% of India's imports and almost a fifth of China's imports in 2024.

Recall

The US demands that India unload Russian oil tankers by February 27 and complete financial transactions by March 12. India, the largest buyer of Russian oil, is looking for new suppliers among OPEC countries, the United States and others.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the World
opecOPEC
donald-trumpDonald Trump
indiaIndia
chinaChina
united-statesUnited States

