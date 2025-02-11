Oil rises on supply worries, Trump tariffs hold back growth

ukenru
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie "Leave Me If You Love Me"

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie "Leave Me If You Love Me"

Oil rises on supply worries, Trump tariffs hold back growth

Oil rises on supply worries, Trump tariffs hold back growth

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 20835 views

Brent and WTI oil prices rose by 1.3% due to restrictions on Russian and Iranian oil supplies. New US duties on steel and aluminum could slow global economic growth and oil demand.

Oil prices continued to rise on Tuesday amid concerns over Russian and Iranian oil supplies and threats of sanctions, despite fears that higher trade duties could slow global economic growth, Reuters reports, UNN writes.

Details

Brent crude futures rose 98 cents, or 1.3%, to $76.85 per barrel at 10:11 GMT (12:11 Kyiv time), while US West Texas Intermediate crude rose 92 cents, or 1.3%, to $73.24.

Both brands showed an increase in price of almost 2% in the previous session after three consecutive weeks of losses.

"With the US putting pressure on Iranian exports and sanctions still biting into Russian supplies, Asian crude grades remain resilient and have maintained the rally from yesterday," said PVM oil analyst John Evans.

The supply of Russian oil to China and India, the world's largest crude oil importers, was severely disrupted by last month's US sanctions targeting tankers, producers, and insurers.

China and India will be forced to change oil suppliers due to sanctions against the aggressor country - Reuters13.01.25, 03:33 • 27039 views

Adding to supply concerns were US sanctions against networks that supply Iranian oil to China, after President Donald Trump renewed his "maximum pressure" on Iranian oil exports last week.

US has imposed sanctions on a network that facilitates the delivery of Iranian oil to China07.02.25, 10:55 • 23145 views

But the price increase was counteracted by Trump's latest tariffs, which could weaken global growth and energy demand, the publication writes.

On Monday, Trump significantly increased duties on steel and aluminum imports to the US to 25% "without exemptions or waivers" to help struggling industries, which, as noted, could increase the risk of a multi-front trade war.

US imposes new duties on steel and aluminum: which countries will be affected11.02.25, 03:20 • 106365 views

The duties will hit millions of tons of steel and aluminum imports from Canada, Brazil, Mexico, South Korea and other countries.

"Tariffs and retaliatory duties could put pressure on the oil-intensive part of the global economy, particularly by creating uncertainty about demand," Morgan Stanley said in a note on Monday.

"However, we believe that this backdrop is also likely to force OPEC+ to extend current production quotas again, which will solve the problem of a balanced market in [the second half of 2025]," the bank added.

Last week, Trump imposed 10% additional tariffs on China, to which Beijing responded with its own levies on US imports, including a 10% duty on crude oil.

Mexico and Canada are on pause, and duties are coming into effect against China today: how world markets are reacting04.02.25, 13:53 • 230646 views

In addition, given the demand for crude oil, the US Federal Reserve will wait until the next quarter before cutting rates again, according to most economists polled by Reuters, who had previously expected a cut in March.

The Fed faces the threat of rising inflation due to Trump's policies. Keeping rates at a higher level may limit economic growth, which will affect the growth of oil demand, the publication writes.

U.S. crude oil and gasoline inventories are expected to show an increase last week, while distillate stockpiles are likely to decline, a Reuters preliminary survey showed on Monday.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

Economy
opecOPEC
donald-trumpDonald Trump
indiaIndia
chinaChina
united-statesUnited States
iranIran

Contact us about advertising