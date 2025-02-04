ukenru
Mexico and Canada are on pause, and duties are coming into effect against China today: how world markets are reacting

Mexico and Canada are on pause, and duties are coming into effect against China today: how world markets are reacting

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 230647 views

The United States imposed a 10% duty on Chinese imports, and Beijing responded with restrictions on American goods. Canada and Mexico received a 30-day reprieve, and stock exchanges reacted with a sharp drop in Asian stocks.

On February 4, new 10% duties on all imports from China, introduced by President Donald Trump, came into effect in the United States. At the same time, Beijing imposed a 10% duty on imports of oil and agricultural machinery, as well as a 15% duty on coal and liquefied natural gas (LNG) from the United States, UNN reports. 

China launches an antitrust investigation against Google and adds PVH Corp (owner of the Calvin Klein brand) and biotech company Illumina to the list of potential sanctions.

In addition, the Chinese authorities announced export controls on a number of metals, including tungsten, which is critical for the production of electronics, military equipment, and solar panels.

These tariffs will take effect on February 10, giving Washington and Beijing a few more days for possible negotiations.

Why is China acting with restraint?

The total amount of Chinese duties will affect approximately $20 billion of American exports. For comparison, the new US duties affect imports of Chinese goods worth $450 billion. Analysts note that such actions by Beijing are more of a signal to the United States than an attempt to cause serious damage to American exports.

"These measures are quite restrained, especially compared to the actions of the United States, and they are designed to send a signal to the United States," Julian Evans-Pritchard, head of China economics at Capital Economics, commented on the situation.

The US neighbors got a reprieve

While duties on Chinese imports have already been imposed, tariffs on goods from Mexico and Canada have been suspended.

The day before, Trump agreed to a 30-day pause on the 25% tariffs on imports from these countries.  This decision was made after concessions from Ottawa and Mexico City in the areas of border control and crime fighting. Canada has promised to tighten control on the border with the United States, to use new technologies and additional personnel to combat illegal migration, fentanyl smuggling and money laundering.

Image

In turn, Mexico agreed to send 10,000 national guardsmen to its northern border to limit the flow of illegal migrants and drugs.

Trump called these concessions a "significant achievement" and said that his top priority remains the safety of Americans.

What's next?

Trump is expected to speak with Chinese leader Xi Jinping in the near future. Despite the measures taken, Beijing leaves room for negotiations. At the same time, Trump has already stated that he is ready to increase duties if China does not stop the flow of fentanyl to the United States.

Image

Meanwhile, Europe is also preparing for possible tariff wars. The US president hinted that the EU could be his next target for economic pressure, although he has not yet specified details.

Following an informal summit of EU leaders in Brussels, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said that the EU would respond decisively if the US imposes tariffs on European goods. 

Image

How markets are reacting to Trump's new tariffs

The Canadian dollar and the Mexican peso lost sharply as investors assess the implications for the US's main trading partners.

The Canadian currency came under pressure, losing 1.4%, its lowest level since 2003.

The Mexican peso depreciated by more than 2%, while the euro also fell by 1%.

Image

Shares of the largest automotive, electronics, and semiconductor manufacturers fell sharply on Asian stock exchanges.

Japanese Toyota, Honda, and Nissan lost more than 5% due to risks to production in Mexico. South Korean automaker Kia was down 5%, and Chinese companies XPeng and Li Auto, which are expanding their presence in the United States, lost more than 6% in Hong Kong.

The new duties also hit Chinese e-commerce platforms as the Trump administration canceled tax exemptions for parcels worth up to $800.

This led to a drop in shares of companies producing small consumer durables, including sportswear manufacturer Li Ning (-7%) and home appliances Haier Smart Home (-7%).

Shares of Asian microchip makers also suffered losses. The largest chip exporters, such as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. and Samsung Electronics, came under pressure after Trump's announcement that he might impose a tax on semiconductor imports.

In Japan, shares of semiconductor equipment manufacturers Tokyo Electron, Advantest, and Disco fell by at least 2%.

Some Asian companies may benefit from the new duties. In particular, oil refiners such as S-Oil could potentially benefit from the rising cost of oil from Canada and Mexico, which would give them an advantage over their US competitors.

Trump's trade policy has also hit Taiwanese and Indian companies with production facilities in Mexico. Shares of Quanta Computer, which manufactures equipment for artificial intelligence, fell by almost 10%. Shares of LG Electronics, as well as Indian pharmaceutical companies and auto component suppliers such as Samvardhana Motherson International and Tata Motors, also came under pressure.

Amid these changes, investors expect inflation to rise in the US.

Yulia Havryliuk

Yulia Havryliuk

