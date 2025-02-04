Bitcoin is recovering: the rate has reached $100 thousand after Trump's decision to cancel duties

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Bitcoin is recovering: the rate has reached $100 thousand after Trump's decision to cancel duties

Bitcoin is recovering: the rate has reached $100 thousand after Trump's decision to cancel duties

Kyiv  •  UNN

The cryptocurrency market recovered after Trump's decision to postpone the introduction of tariffs on Canada and Mexico. Bitcoin reached $100,000, and most altcoins rose by 5-13% after the previous drop.

Bitcoin and other major cryptocurrencies rose on Tuesday amid a positive market reaction to US President Donald Trump's decision to postpone the introduction of new duties on Canada and Mexico. An additional factor in the growth was buying on the decline.

Writes UNN with reference to Investing. 

By 01:05 EDT (06:05 GMT), bitcoin had added 5.6% to reach $99,327.5.

After the announcement of the postponement of the duties, its price rose above $100,000 on Monday evening. The initially announced imposition of a 25% duty on Canadian and Mexican imports and a 10% duty on Chinese goods caused a significant sell-off in risky assets, which led to a sharp drop in the value of bitcoin and other digital currencies. Investors tried to cash out their assets.

Trump postpones 25% tariff on Mexico for a month: reason given03.02.25, 19:14 • 41630 views

However, on Tuesday night, Trump agreed to postpone the introduction of duties for 30 days. Prior to that, bitcoin dropped to $91,695.8, while Ethereum lost more than 20%, reaching $2,261.27. However, on Tuesday, Ethereum grew by 7.6%, rising to $2,704.1.

The cryptocurrency market has traditionally responded to macroeconomic uncertainty as traders seek liquidity in times of market stress. Thanks to round-the-clock trading, cryptocurrencies remain an affordable tool for quick asset adjustments, especially on weekends when traditional financial markets are closed.

With the immediate threat of trade barriers diminished, investors returned to buying, which helped stabilize the crypto market. At the same time, analysts warn of its vulnerability to geopolitical events. 

If duties are imposed on Chinese imports or new trade restrictions are introduced, this could slow the growth of cryptocurrencies.

Most altcoins returned to growth after falling by about 20% during the previous session. XRP, the third largest cryptocurrency by capitalization, added 13% to reach $2.5897. Solana was up 5.1%, Polygon by 7.8%, and Cardano by 10.4%.

Among the meme coins, Dogecoin jumped 11.4%, while $TRUMP, a Trump-related meme token, fell 1.3% to end at $17,603 after hitting a record low of $16,349 on Monday.

Recall 

At the beginning of the week, the cryptocurrency market suffered significant losses, with bitcoin falling to its lowest level in three weeks. Investors reacted to the growing risk of a trade war, which led to a massive sell-off in financial markets. 

Iryna Kolesnik

EconomyNews of the World
bitcoinBitcoin
ethereumEthereum
mexicoMexico
donald-trumpDonald Trump
canadaCanada
chinaChina

