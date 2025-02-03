Trump postpones 25% tariff on Mexico for a month: reason given

US President Donald Trump said he was suspending a new 25% duty on goods imported into the US from Mexico for one month after Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum agreed to immediately send 10,000 troops to her country's northern border to prevent drug trafficking. This is reported by CNBC, according to UNN.

Trump said on social media that he and Sheinbaum spoke on Monday morning.

“We have also agreed to immediately suspend the planned tariffs for a one-month period during which negotiations will be led by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessant, and Commerce Secretary Howard Latnick, as well as senior officials from Mexico,” Trump wrote in his post.

He added that he looked forward to participating in these talks with President Sheinbaum to reach an “agreement” between the two countries.

Sheinbaum was the first to report the suspension of duties in a post on the social network X.

“We had a good conversation with President Trump, full of great respect for our relationship and sovereignty; we reached a number of agreements,” Sheinbaum wrote in a post.

She also noted that the United States has pledged to work to prevent the smuggling of high-powered weapons to Mexico.

Recall

EU leaders pledged unity against US President Donald Trump's tariffs as they met in Brussels to discuss defense and security.