Currency exchange rate as of February 4: hryvnia slightly devalued
The NBU has set the official hryvnia exchange rate at 41.7908 UAH/USD, up 7 kopecks from the previous rate. The euro exchange rate is set at 42.86 UAH/€, while currency is traded at different rates in exchange offices and banks.
The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official hryvnia exchange rate at 41.7908 UAH/USD, which devalued the hryvnia by 7 kopecks, UNN reports citing NBU data.
The official dollar exchange rate is 41.79 UAH/USD. The NBU also set the official euro to hryvnia exchange rate at 42.86 UAH/€.
According to the data on specialized websites, as of 09:15 am:
- A dollar can be bought for UAH 42.10 and sold for UAH 41.50 in banks. Euros can be bought for UAH 43.50 and sold for UAH 42.85 in banks.
- In exchange offices, the dollar is traded at UAH 41.85-41.90, and the euro at UAH 43.20-43.50.
- On the interbank market, the exchange rates are UAH 41.85 - 41.90 for the dollar and UAH 43.20-43.50 for the euro, respectively.
