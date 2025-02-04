Currency exchange rate as of February 4: hryvnia slightly devalued

The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official hryvnia exchange rate at 41.7908 UAH/USD, which devalued the hryvnia by 7 kopecks, UNN reports citing NBU data.

Details

The official dollar exchange rate is 41.79 UAH/USD. The NBU also set the official euro to hryvnia exchange rate at 42.86 UAH/€.

According to the data on specialized websites, as of 09:15 am:

A dollar can be bought for UAH 42.10 and sold for UAH 41.50 in banks. Euros can be bought for UAH 43.50 and sold for UAH 42.85 in banks.

In exchange offices, the dollar is traded at UAH 41.85-41.90, and the euro at UAH 43.20-43.50.

On the interbank market, the exchange rates are UAH 41.85 - 41.90 for the dollar and UAH 43.20-43.50 for the euro, respectively.

Recall

In the five months since its launch , the National Cashback program has gained momentum, with the number of active users exceeding 5 million.