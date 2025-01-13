China and India will be forced to change oil suppliers due to sanctions against the aggressor country - Reuters

ukenru
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Macron urged Europe to abandon "happy vassalization" towards the US

February 28, 11:38 AM
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: "He can come back when he is ready for peace"

06:35 PM
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

February 28, 09:03 AM
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM
China and India will be forced to change oil suppliers due to sanctions against the aggressor country - Reuters

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 27041 views

Chinese and Indian oil refineries are forced to reorient to oil supplies from the Middle East, Africa, and America. This is due to new US sanctions against russian companies and vessels.

Chinese and Indian oil refineries are beginning to reorient themselves to supplying raw materials from the Middle East, Africa and America. This is reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

Details

This is due to the recent sanctions imposed by the US against russian oil companies and vessels, which have significantly reduced the logistics options available to moscow. The changes have already begun to affect prices and transportation costs, putting additional pressure on the market. 

The sanctions affected large russian companies such as Gazprom Neft and Surgutneftegaz, as well as nearly two hundred vessels that delivered russian oil. This step was part of a broader strategy to limit the terrorist country's revenues used to finance the war against Ukraine. 

As a result of the restrictions, the trade in russian oil, which had previously been reoriented from Europe to Asia, is under threat. In particular, Chinese and Indian refiners, which were the main consumers of this raw material, may face supply shortages.

According to analysts, about 143 tankers that transported a significant portion of russia's oil exports last year were sanctioned. This means that a significant amount of transportation to China and India, which are key consumers, is now difficult. The shortage of vessels that can carry out transportation will inevitably affect market freight rates, creating additional costs for importers. 

Against the backdrop of these changes, russian oil imports to India and China had been growing in previous months, but the new sanctions could reduce refining volumes in these markets.

Recall

Earlier, it was reported that the Biden administration intends to impose sanctions on tankers transporting russian oil at a price exceeding $60 per barrel. The restrictions will also affect those involved in oil trading at prices above the established limit.

US plans to tighten sanctions against tankers transporting Russian oil - Reuters06.01.25, 10:30 • 32062 views

Julia Kotwicka

Contact us about advertising