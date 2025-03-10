Oil prices are falling amid tensions over uncertainty regarding US tariffs

$41.320.06
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
Exclusive
"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

"Mommy's achievements": The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

April 3, 03:43 PM

Poland will lose up to 0.4% of GDP due to new US tariffs on European exports - Duda

April 3, 03:44 PM

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM

Zelenskyy named the "red lines" in negotiations to end the war

April 3, 04:08 PM

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM
David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

April 3, 12:01 PM

New trailer for "Jurassic World: Rebirth" released: Scarlett Johansson to appear in the franchise for the first time

April 3, 10:44 AM
Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

Oil prices are falling amid tensions over uncertainty regarding US tariffs

Kyiv • UNN

 • 17660 views

Brent and WTI oil prices have decreased by 0.4-0.5% due to trade wars and increased OPEC+ production. The US is exploring the possibility of easing sanctions on the Russian energy sector in exchange for ending the war.

Oil prices are falling amid tensions over uncertainty regarding US tariffs

Oil prices fell on Monday amid concerns about the impact of U.S. import tariffs on global economic growth and fuel demand, as well as how increased production by OPEC+ producers has cooled investors' appetite for riskier assets, reports Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

Brent crude oil fell in price by 31 cents, or 0.4%, to $70.05 per barrel by 04:45 GMT (6:45 Kyiv time) after rising by 90 cents on Friday. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was priced at $66.69 per barrel, down 35 cents, or 0.5%, after closing 68 cents higher in the previous trading session.

WTI is declining for the seventh consecutive week, marking the longest streak of losses since November 2023, while Brent is down for the third week in a row after U.S. President Donald Trump imposed delayed tariffs on its key oil suppliers Canada and Mexico, while also raising tariffs on Chinese goods. China responded to the U.S. and Canada with tariffs on agricultural products.

"Uncertainty over tariffs is a key factor in the weakness," analysts at ING said in a note, adding that falling oil prices in Saudi Arabia and deflationary signals from China have also hurt sentiment.

IG analyst Tony Sycamore stated that other factors affecting oil prices include concerns about economic growth in the U.S., the potential lifting of U.S. sanctions on Russia, and OPEC+'s decision to increase production.

"However, given the large amount of bad news, we expect weekly support around $65/$62 to hold before a recovery to $72.00," he said in a client note regarding WTI prices.

Oil prices slightly rebounded from losses on Friday after Trump stated that the U.S. would tighten sanctions on Russia if it fails to achieve a ceasefire with Ukraine.

The U.S. is also exploring ways to ease sanctions against the Russian energy sector if Russia agrees to end the war with Ukraine, two people familiar with the situation told Reuters.

US is considering how quickly to ease sanctions against Russia in the energy sector - Reuters08.03.25, 09:04 • 48336 views

Meanwhile, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, including Russia, collectively known as OPEC+, stated that they would continue to increase oil production from April.

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak stated on Friday that OPEC+ could reconsider its decision in the event of a market imbalance.

In addition to supply concerns, Saudi Arabia lowered the prices of crude oil it sells to Asia for the first time in three months in April.

Last week, Trump stated that he wants to negotiate with OPEC member Iran to prevent it from pursuing nuclear weapons, although Iran has stated that it does not seek such weapons.

Trump is conducting a "maximum pressure" campaign against Iran, under which the U.S. on Saturday revoked a waiver that allowed Iraq to pay Iran for electricity, a State Department representative reported.

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei stated on Saturday that his country will not allow itself to be intimidated and will not start negotiations.

Iran refuses to negotiate with the US regarding its nuclear program as long as "threats are being made"07.03.25, 19:01 • 20406 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

