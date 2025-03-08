US is considering how quickly to ease sanctions against Russia in the energy sector - Reuters
Kyiv • UNN
The White House has instructed the Treasury Department to explore options for easing energy sanctions against Russia. This is related to possible negotiations between Trump and Putin regarding the cessation of the war in Ukraine.
The US government is exploring ways to ease sanctions on Russia's energy sector if Moscow agrees to end the war in Ukraine, citing two sources familiar with the matter, reports Reuters, according to UNN.
Details
The White House has asked the US Treasury Department to explore options for easing energy sanctions ahead of expected talks between President Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin regarding ending the war in Ukraine, two sources said on condition of anonymity.
This work will allow Washington to quickly lift sanctions in the event of a peace agreement, according to sources who indicated that these efforts should not be seen as a sign that the US will lift sanctions without concessions from Russia.
Trump says he plans to meet with Putin in Saudi Arabia in the coming weeks to discuss a deal to end the three-year war in Ukraine, and analysts say that easing sanctions is likely to be a central part of any agreement.
The review of energy sanctions is part of a broader assessment of US actions against Russia, which includes potential lifting of sanctions on specific organizations and individuals, including some Russian oligarchs.
The Trump administration wants to be able to quickly lift sanctions and avoid delays due to lack of preparation, sources said, adding that it wanted to avoid previous shocks when other sanctions were lifted.
The US Treasury is also examining how Russia's full return would affect global oil prices and how it could change trade patterns, through which European markets have shifted from Russian supplies to supplies from the US.
US sanctions have led to a nearly 20% drop in Russia's oil and gas revenues05.03.25, 21:13 • 30910 views