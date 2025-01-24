Ukraine war won't end so easily if oil prices don't come down - Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump continues to prove that the reduction in oil revenues is the key to Russian President Vladimir Putin's war in Ukraine, reports UNN citing AP.

Details

Trump has focused his attention on the OPEC+ alliance of oil-exporting nations in his first days in office, saying it has kept oil prices too high for most of the nearly three-year war. Oil revenues are the engine of Russia's economy.

"One way to stop it quickly is to stop making so much money for OPEC. And they're lowering oil prices because they have them nice and high," Trump told reporters during a visit to Western North Carolina on Friday. "And if you have them high, this war is not going to end that easily. So OPEC has to get on board and bring oil prices down. And this war will stop immediately.

