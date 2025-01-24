ukenru
Ukraine war won't end so easily if oil prices don't come down - Trump

Ukraine war won't end so easily if oil prices don't come down - Trump

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 74161 views

Trump said that lower OPEC+ oil prices are key to ending the war in Ukraine. In his opinion, a reduction in russia's oil revenues will force Putin to stop military action.

U.S. President Donald Trump continues to prove that the reduction in oil revenues is the key to Russian President Vladimir Putin's war in Ukraine, reports UNN citing AP.

Details

Trump has focused his attention on the OPEC+ alliance of oil-exporting nations in his first days in office, saying it has kept oil prices too high for most of the nearly three-year war. Oil revenues are the engine of Russia's economy.

Trump calls on Putin to sign peace deal and announces possible meeting22.01.2025, 03:16 • 108880 views

"One way to stop it quickly is to stop making so much money for OPEC. And they're lowering oil prices because they have them nice and high," Trump told reporters during a visit to Western North Carolina on Friday. "And if you have them high, this war is not going to end that easily. So OPEC has to get on board and bring oil prices down. And this war will stop immediately.

Trump asked Saudi Arabia to lower oil prices: why it matters for Ukraine23.01.2025, 18:31 • 40605 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

