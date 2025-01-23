Trump asked Saudi Arabia to lower oil prices: why it matters for Ukraine

US President Donald Trump asked Saudi Arabia to lower oil prices. He said that if the price was lowered, the Russian war in Ukraine would quickly end. He said this during an address and dialog in Davos, reports UNN.

“I want to ask Saudi Arabia to lower oil prices. I wonder why they didn't do it before the election. I was surprised by this. If the price had come down, Russia's war in Ukraine would have ended quickly. But as prices remain high this war will continue. You can end this war by lowering oil prices. That should have been done a long time ago. Millions of lives have been lost in this war,” Trump stated.

He also said that interest rates around the world need to be lowered as well.

“We're lowering interest rates and you have to lower them,” Trump said.

Supplement

Reuters reportedthat oil prices fell on Wednesday, extending declines from the previous session, as markets weighed U.S. President Donald Trump's declaration of an energy emergency on his first day in office and watched his customs policy.