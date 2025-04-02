Oil prices remained almost unchanged amid expectations of a US tariff announcement

$41.320.06
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
07:36 PM • 11139 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
03:18 PM • 98968 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 163062 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 103049 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 339410 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 171985 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 143860 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 195845 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM • 124377 views

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM • 108080 views

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

Oil prices remained almost unchanged amid expectations of a US tariff announcement

Kyiv • UNN

 • 14757 views

Brent oil is trading below $75 a barrel. Traders are awaiting an announcement on tariff measures from US President Donald Trump.

Oil prices remained almost unchanged amid expectations of a US tariff announcement

Oil was little changed in price, halting last month's growth, as traders prepared for the announcement of US tariffs, UNN reports, citing Bloomberg.

Details

Brent traded below $75 a barrel after a slight decline on Tuesday.

US President Donald Trump is set to announce his tariff measures later on Wednesday, and the large-scale tariff will take effect immediately, according to his chief press secretary.

"The days when the US was robbed are over": White House on new tariffs being prepared by Trump01.04.25, 20:23 • 26722 views

Several proposals are said to be under consideration, including a multi-tiered tariff system with a set of fixed rates for different countries, as well as a more individualized "reciprocal" tariff plan. Large-scale measures remained on the table even as the announcement approached.

"We are taking a wait-and-see position in the oil market today until there is more clarity on Trump's tariff plans," said Arne Lohmann Rasmussen, chief analyst at A/S Global Risk Management. - However, there is a risk that the price of oil may fall today, caused by fears that tariffs will significantly delay growth."

Tariffs add to the flow of conflicting drivers since Trump took office. Sanctions threaten to limit supplies from Russia and Iran, even as increased production by OPEC and its allies, starting this month, fuels fears of a surplus that threatens later this year.

Trump is disappointed that Putin is "dragging his feet" and is eyeing aggressive sanctions - media01.04.25, 22:19 • 10851 view

The US, the publication writes, may further tighten the screws on Russia. A group of 50 Republican and Democratic senators has introduced a package of sanctions against the world's third-largest oil producer and countries that buy its fuel if Russian dictator Vladimir Putin refuses to conduct good-faith negotiations on a ceasefire with Ukraine or violates a possible agreement.

US Senators Threaten 500% Tariffs for Countries Buying Russian Oil, Gas, and Uranium - The Hill02.04.25, 01:21 • 66908 views

At the same time, the American Petroleum Institute reported that US crude oil inventories rose by 6 million barrels last week, according to a document seen by Bloomberg. Levels in Cushing, Oklahoma - the delivery point for West Texas Intermediate oil - rose by 2.2 million barrels, according to the report, which would be the biggest increase since January 2023 if confirmed by official data later on Wednesday.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

