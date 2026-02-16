Germany said talks with France on nuclear deterrence are at an early stage

Talks between Germany and France on possible enhanced cooperation in nuclear deterrence are at an early stage and are not aimed at weakening the role of the United States in European security, UNN reports with reference to Reuters.

As a German government official reported, Chancellor Friedrich Merz and French President Emmanuel Macron have only begun discussing possible formats for cooperation in nuclear deterrence in Europe. According to him, the goal of the contacts is to explore ways to deepen coordination between the two countries, and not to create an alternative to the American security system.

For the first time since the Cold War, European countries are discussing the development of their own nuclear deterrence capabilities.

Berlin emphasized that the current consultations are exploratory in nature and do not involve specific decisions or changes in the current architecture of European defense. It is also stressed that the US remains a key element of NATO's nuclear deterrence system, and any additional cooperation between European countries should complement, not replace, the transatlantic security component.

The German government notes that the discussion of nuclear deterrence is taking place against the backdrop of growing security challenges in Europe and Russia's ongoing war against Ukraine, but there are currently no specific agreements or timelines for decision-making.

As UNN reported, Latvia and Estonia expressed their readiness to join discussions on creating a common nuclear deterrent in Europe. Germany and France also touched upon this issue at the Munich Conference.