What will happen to Kyiv if Russia strikes the Bortnychi Aeration Station
Exclusive
12:57 PM • 1412 views
World, Technology, and Politics Reboot - February 17 Solar Eclipse in Aquarius
Exclusive
11:42 AM • 10017 views
"Judges feel when a case is fabricated": ex-judge Sytnikov spoke about pressure on business and the reaction of the servants of Themis
09:37 AM • 11346 views
Zelenskyy: Putin cannot be stopped with kisses or flowers, my advice to everyone is - don't do it
February 16, 06:15 AM • 17703 views
Ex-Minister Halushchenko served with notice of suspicion
February 16, 12:16 AM • 26910 views
Ukrainian delegation led by Budanov went to Geneva for negotiations with Russia and the USA
February 15, 09:07 PM • 32868 views
In Lviv region, a man shot dead his two children with a hunting rifle, then committed suicide
Exclusive
February 15, 02:11 PM • 62604 views
Influenza A in Ukraine: what is dangerous for children and adults, how to recognize and avoid complications
Exclusive
February 15, 11:51 AM • 48422 views
Beginning of the eclipse corridor and fateful changes: astrological forecast for February 16 - 22
February 15, 10:18 AM • 38608 views
NABU announced the detention of former Energy Minister Halushchenko at the border
Germany said talks with France on nuclear deterrence are at an early stage

Kyiv • UNN

 • 158 views

Germany and France are discussing possible formats for cooperation in the field of nuclear deterrence. The talks are not aimed at weakening the US role in European security.

Germany said talks with France on nuclear deterrence are at an early stage

Talks between Germany and France on possible enhanced cooperation in nuclear deterrence are at an early stage and are not aimed at weakening the role of the United States in European security, UNN reports with reference to Reuters.

Details

As a German government official reported, Chancellor Friedrich Merz and French President Emmanuel Macron have only begun discussing possible formats for cooperation in nuclear deterrence in Europe. According to him, the goal of the contacts is to explore ways to deepen coordination between the two countries, and not to create an alternative to the American security system.

Recall

For the first time since the Cold War, European countries are discussing the development of their own nuclear deterrence capabilities.

Berlin emphasized that the current consultations are exploratory in nature and do not involve specific decisions or changes in the current architecture of European defense. It is also stressed that the US remains a key element of NATO's nuclear deterrence system, and any additional cooperation between European countries should complement, not replace, the transatlantic security component.

The German government notes that the discussion of nuclear deterrence is taking place against the backdrop of growing security challenges in Europe and Russia's ongoing war against Ukraine, but there are currently no specific agreements or timelines for decision-making.

As UNN reported, Latvia and Estonia expressed their readiness to join discussions on creating a common nuclear deterrent in Europe. Germany and France also touched upon this issue at the Munich Conference.

Andrii Tymoshchenkov

News of the World
Nuclear weapons
War in Ukraine
Reuters
Latvia
NATO
Friedrich Merz
Emmanuel Macron
France
Germany
United States
Estonia
Ukraine