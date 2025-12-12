$42.270.01
EU is ready to take into account Belgium's concerns on guarantees in the plan for using Russian assets

Kyiv • UNN

 • 830 views

The European Commission is ready to include the guarantees that Belgium is demanding for the use of immobilized assets of the Russian central bank. This will allow Ukraine to be provided with a "reparation loan" to compensate for war damages.

EU is ready to take into account Belgium's concerns on guarantees in the plan for using Russian assets

The European Commission is ready to include the guarantees that Belgium wants to include in the plan to use the immobilized assets of the Russian central bank to provide Ukraine with a "reparation loan," European Commissioner for Economy Valdis Dombrovskis said on Friday, UNN reports with reference to Reuters.

Details

EU countries want to use Russian sovereign assets held in the Belgian central securities depository Euroclear to provide Ukraine with a "reparation loan" that will only be repaid after Russia pays Kyiv war damages.

Before agreeing to the scheme, Belgium wants other EU countries to guarantee that they will share the potential financial burden that could arise from any legal action Russia might take against Euroclear regarding the plan.

We are offering strong guarantees for Belgium, as well as for financial institutions in our proposal. But on the part of the European Commission, we are ready to work further and see how to further address Belgium's concerns, and this work is ongoing at the moment.

- said Dombrovskis at a press conference after the meeting of EU finance ministers.

He said that Ukraine would need money from the EU from the second quarter of 2026, and that the EU was already negotiating with other G7 countries - the United States, Canada, Japan and Great Britain - on providing financial assistance to Ukraine in the first quarter.

We are making progress on this issue, and it seems that we will be able to cover Ukraine's financing needs for the first quarter.

- said Dombrovskis.

EU proposes to cover two-thirds of Ukraine's financing needs for two years - €90 billion: von der Leyen explained two options for a solution

Julia Shramko

EconomyPoliticsNews of the World
Sanctions
State budget
War in Ukraine
Euroclear
European Commission
Canada
Belgium
Great Britain
Japan
United States
Ukraine