Ukraine received $52.4 billion in external financing in 2025, 70% of which came from frozen Russian assets

In 2025, over $52.4 billion in foreign aid was received by the state treasury, of which over 70% came from revenues from frozen Russian assets. This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Finance of Ukraine, writes UNN.

International support allowed for the full provision of expenditures for social and humanitarian purposes, while all internal financial resources were directed to the security and defense sector. - the report says.

Donors:

37.9 billion US dollars – ERA Loans (contingent debt obligations).

12.1 billion US dollars – EU, Ukraine Facility (11.5 billion US dollars – loans, 668 million US dollars – grants)

912 million US dollars – IMF (loans)

733 million US dollars – World Bank (loans)

453 million US dollars – Japan (loans)

232 million US dollars – CEB (loans).

According to Minister of Economy Serhiy Marchenko, in 2025, these funds made it possible to fully cover key social and humanitarian expenditures: pension payments, salaries of employees, particularly in education and healthcare, social protection of the population, and humanitarian programs.

The largest volume of budget support, over 70%, came within the framework of the G7 ERA Loans mechanism. These are funds that are repaid from the revenues of frozen Russian assets. The total volume is 50 billion US dollars for 2025-2026.

The EU fully allocated its share within the instrument – 18.1 billion euros. The remaining funds will be raised in 2026 for the social needs of the next year. The European Union continues to be the largest provider of financial assistance. In 2025, Ukraine received 12.1 billion US dollars (668 million US dollars – grants) within the framework of the Ukraine Facility financial instrument.

In 2025, Ukraine successfully passed two reviews of the IMF Extended Fund Facility program. This allowed for the attraction of 912 million US dollars. In total, 10.6 billion US dollars have already been attracted under the program.

Also, Ukraine and the IMF reached an agreement at the expert level on a new EFF program for 2026-2029. The agreement provides for financing for Ukraine in the amount of 8.1 billion US dollars (SDR 5.94 billion). The new program will be submitted for approval by the IMF Executive Board in 2026.

Funds from the World Bank were received by the state budget for projects in the fields of healthcare, education, private sector support, and public finance.

453 million US dollars were provided by Japan to Ukraine within three World Bank projects:

DRIVE – 190 million dollars for increasing the resilience of the national road network, modernizing infrastructure, and restoring bridges;

SURGE – 183 million US dollars for creating a modern public investment management system in wartime and post-war recovery conditions;

RISE – 80 million US dollars for addressing critical issues hindering the sustainability, growth, and sustainable development of the private sector.

From the Council of Europe Development Bank, Ukraine received funds for continuous financing of payments for IDPs, including covering housing, food, medical care, and children's education costs for those forced to leave their homes due to the war.

In total, since the beginning of the full-scale war, international partners have directed almost 168 billion US dollars in budget support to Ukraine.

