Ministry of Defense is launching a large-scale investment program to renovate hospitals for 8 billion hryvnias - Shmyhal

Ukrainian military withdrew from Siversk - General Staff
03:42 PM • 12749 views
CEC resumed the work of the State Register of Voters for the first time since the beginning of the full-scale invasion - Arakhamia
Exclusive
03:15 PM • 18124 views
Former Deputy Head of the State Aviation Service Zelinsky blocked the use of military transport aircraft by the army
December 23, 12:03 PM • 27364 views
How much does a comfortable winter holiday in Bukovel and nearby cost: an overview of accommodation pricesPhoto
December 23, 11:41 AM • 22237 views
Security guarantees, reconstruction, and frameworks for ending the war: Zelenskyy received Umerov and Hnatov's report after Miami on prepared drafts
December 23, 11:27 AM • 27647 views
Christmas in Ukraine 2025: how to celebrate, what not to do, will there be a day off
Exclusive
December 23, 10:40 AM • 16460 views
"The truth hurts"? Relatives of deceased patients claim the clinic blocked the StopOdrex websitePhoto
December 23, 08:27 AM • 17343 views
Russian attack almost completely left three regions without electricity, interruptions in seven more, emergency blackouts in most regions - energy workers
Exclusive
December 23, 06:30 AM • 22832 views
Zelenskyy made over 50 foreign visits this year
December 22, 07:00 PM • 38391 views
It must be fair and correct: Zelenskyy announced changes to the calendar of holidays and special days
"Stranger Things" series broke its own viewing record with the final seasonVideoDecember 23, 09:59 AM • 20418 views
Russia's economy allows the Kremlin to continue the war against Ukraine and profit from it - CPDDecember 23, 12:12 PM • 18376 views
A NABU agent turned out to be a Russian citizen who was serving time for fraud - the former head of the judicial administration revealed details of the high-profile criminal case02:45 PM • 10374 views
A frightening pattern: what unites the stories of Odrex patients and why the clinic tries to "silence them"Photo02:58 PM • 15017 views
Foreigner killed in cemetery near Kyiv, shot 11 times: three people remanded in custody03:22 PM • 4368 views
Former Deputy Head of the State Aviation Service Zelinsky blocked the use of military transport aircraft by the army
Exclusive
03:15 PM • 18133 views
A frightening pattern: what unites the stories of Odrex patients and why the clinic tries to "silence them"Photo02:58 PM • 15105 views
How much does a comfortable winter holiday in Bukovel and nearby cost: an overview of accommodation pricesPhotoDecember 23, 12:03 PM • 27371 views
Christmas in Ukraine 2025: how to celebrate, what not to do, will there be a day offDecember 23, 11:27 AM • 27652 views
Vice Prime Minister Kuleba's creature in the chair of the head of the State Aviation Service - a continuation of the pro-Russian course instead of a reboot of the industry?
Exclusive
December 22, 02:35 PM • 89251 views
"Stranger Things" series broke its own viewing record with the final seasonVideoDecember 23, 09:59 AM • 20504 views
New theory suggests a single suspect in two horrific US murder cases, "Zodiac" and "Black Dahlia"VideoDecember 23, 08:10 AM • 20688 views
AmericaFest Blunder: Nicki Minaj Accidentally Calls J.D. Vance a "Murderer" in Front of Charlie Kirk's WidowDecember 22, 05:50 PM • 24837 views
Nolan's long-awaited "Odyssey" gets a trailerVideoDecember 22, 02:33 PM • 26970 views
Giant gingerbread house from the movie "Home Alone" appeared in the US and broke a world recordPhotoDecember 22, 07:59 AM • 49514 views
Technology
Social network
Forbes
9K720 Iskander
Film

Ministry of Defense is launching a large-scale investment program to renovate hospitals for 8 billion hryvnias - Shmyhal

Kyiv • UNN

 • 46 views

The Ministry of Defense has identified the comprehensive renovation of the military rehabilitation system as a priority area of work, which requires about UAH 8 billion. Next year, the state budget will allocate over UAH 700 million for the development of the network of military hospitals, and the NATO project "RENOVATOR" has already accumulated 80 million euros.

Ministry of Defense is launching a large-scale investment program to renovate hospitals for 8 billion hryvnias - Shmyhal

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has identified the comprehensive renewal of the military rehabilitation system as a priority area of work. According to the head of the department, Denys Shmyhal, the total funding needed for the modernization of rehabilitation centers and hospitals is about UAH 8 billion. The program provides for both budget investments and the involvement of funds from international donors, UNN writes with reference to the Ministry of Defense's message on its Telegram channel.

Details

Next year, the state budget will allocate over UAH 700 million for the development of the network of military hospitals. These funds will go to complete current projects, prepare project documentation for new facilities, and directly launch the construction of modern rehabilitation hubs. In parallel, the Ministry of Defense is developing a roadmap for the infrastructural renewal of the entire hospital network.

The Ministry of Defense stated that over a third of Ukrainian Armed Forces personnel have undergone biomaterial sampling19.12.25, 19:10 • 4979 views

The NATO "RENOVATOR" project has become a key tool for attracting foreign investment. The program focuses on five strategic medical institutions, where infrastructure renewal and the purchase of high-tech equipment are already underway.

For more than a year, within the framework of NATO's comprehensive assistance package, the "RENOVATOR" project has been implemented, focusing on five key institutions. Thanks to it, infrastructural renewal, the purchase of modern equipment, and the training of medical personnel are taking place. The project has already accumulated 80 million euros (with a need for 200 million euros).

– said Denys Shmyhal.

Expanding partnership with Canada

Ukraine is also negotiating to expand its investment portfolio with Canada. During a meeting with Canada's Special Representative for Reconstruction, Chrystia Freeland, the Ukrainian side invited Canadian partners to join veteran recovery projects.

It is expected that Canadian experience and funding will accelerate the implementation of modern rehabilitation protocols in Ukrainian military medicine.

The Cabinet of Ministers adopted a package of decisions to strengthen Ukraine's defense industry: Shmyhal announced the details23.12.25, 15:01 • 2214 views

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsHealth
State budget
Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
War in Ukraine
The Diplomat
Chrystia Freeland
Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
NATO
Canada
Ukraine
Denys Shmyhal