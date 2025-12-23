Ministry of Defense is launching a large-scale investment program to renovate hospitals for 8 billion hryvnias - Shmyhal

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has identified the comprehensive renewal of the military rehabilitation system as a priority area of work. According to the head of the department, Denys Shmyhal, the total funding needed for the modernization of rehabilitation centers and hospitals is about UAH 8 billion. The program provides for both budget investments and the involvement of funds from international donors, UNN writes with reference to the Ministry of Defense's message on its Telegram channel.

Details

Next year, the state budget will allocate over UAH 700 million for the development of the network of military hospitals. These funds will go to complete current projects, prepare project documentation for new facilities, and directly launch the construction of modern rehabilitation hubs. In parallel, the Ministry of Defense is developing a roadmap for the infrastructural renewal of the entire hospital network.

The Ministry of Defense stated that over a third of Ukrainian Armed Forces personnel have undergone biomaterial sampling

The NATO "RENOVATOR" project has become a key tool for attracting foreign investment. The program focuses on five strategic medical institutions, where infrastructure renewal and the purchase of high-tech equipment are already underway.

For more than a year, within the framework of NATO's comprehensive assistance package, the "RENOVATOR" project has been implemented, focusing on five key institutions. Thanks to it, infrastructural renewal, the purchase of modern equipment, and the training of medical personnel are taking place. The project has already accumulated 80 million euros (with a need for 200 million euros). – said Denys Shmyhal.

Expanding partnership with Canada

Ukraine is also negotiating to expand its investment portfolio with Canada. During a meeting with Canada's Special Representative for Reconstruction, Chrystia Freeland, the Ukrainian side invited Canadian partners to join veteran recovery projects.

It is expected that Canadian experience and funding will accelerate the implementation of modern rehabilitation protocols in Ukrainian military medicine.

The Cabinet of Ministers adopted a package of decisions to strengthen Ukraine's defense industry: Shmyhal announced the details