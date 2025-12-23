$42.150.10
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

The Cabinet of Ministers adopted a package of decisions to strengthen Ukraine's defense industry: Shmyhal announced the details

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1180 views

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine adopted a package of decisions to strengthen the country's defense industry at the submission of the Ministry of Defense. A new experimental project is being launched for the Motor Sich enterprise, accelerating the design of new facilities and providing them with water, gas, heat, and electricity through a simplified procedure.

The Cabinet of Ministers adopted a package of decisions to strengthen Ukraine's defense industry: Shmyhal announced the details
Photo: Ministry of Defense of Ukraine

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine, at the request of the Ministry of Defense, adopted a package of decisions to strengthen the country's defense industry. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Minister of Defense Denys Shmyhal.

Details

According to the head of the Ministry of Defense, a new experimental project regarding the "Motor Sich" enterprise is being launched in Ukraine.

We are accelerating the design of new facilities of the enterprise. We provide them with water, gas, heat and electricity under a simplified procedure. We enable the creation of auxiliary infrastructure for the continuous operation of relocated facilities. We guarantee the protection of sensitive security information

 - the post says.

As Shmyhal noted, this will activate the restoration and creation of new "Motor Sich" facilities to fulfill state defense contracts 24/7.

Recall

The court extended the detention of the former president of "Motor Sich" Vyacheslav Bohuslaiev with a bail of over 908 million hryvnias.

Bohuslaiev was detained by the SBU in October 2022 together with the head of the Department of Foreign Economic Activity of the enterprise.

He is accused of aiding the aggressor state, collaboration, facilitating the activities of a terrorist organization, and, more recently, obstructing the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Yevhen Ustimenko

