From today, teachers' salaries in Ukraine will increase by 30%

Starting today, the salaries of pedagogical and scientific-pedagogical workers in Ukraine will increase by 30%, UNN reports with reference to the Ministry of Education and Science.

In the State Budget for 2026, funds in the amount of 64.6 billion hryvnias are reportedly provided for increasing the salaries of pedagogical workers of general secondary education institutions and scientific-pedagogical workers of higher education institutions financed from the state budget.

At the same time, such an increase in official salaries will be established not only for pedagogical workers of general secondary education institutions, but also for teachers in preschool, out-of-school, vocational and professional pre-higher education institutions, which are mostly financed from local budgets. - the message says.

Thanks to the increase in the volume of educational subvention and other state budget programs, communities will receive additional funds, part of which will come in the form of personal income tax (PIT) and will remain in local budgets, partially covering the costs of increasing the official salaries of pedagogical workers of educational institutions financed from local budgets, the Ministry of Education and Science noted.

In addition, in 2026, teachers of general secondary education institutions will continue to receive an additional payment for working in unfavorable working conditions. - indicated in the Ministry of Education and Science.

For additional payments for the period from January to August 2026, 10.37 billion hryvnias have been allocated from the state budget, it is reported. The additional payments are expected to be "received by more than 409 thousand teachers, of whom more than 25.5 thousand work in frontline territories." The amount of the additional payment:

UAH 2000 (UAH 2600 before taxes) for all pedagogical workers;

UAH 4000 (UAH 5200 before taxes) for teachers who work full-time in frontline territories.

For employees who have a workload exceeding the norm, the amount of the additional payment increases proportionally.

Earlier, the government announced a phased increase in salaries: by 30% from January 1, 2026; by another 20% from September 1, 2026.

"This will be the largest comprehensive increase in teachers' salaries in recent years and will strengthen the prestige of the profession in wartime conditions," the Ministry of Education and Science reported.