Starting today, new payments for families will be in effect in Ukraine: UAH 50,000 for the birth of a child

Today, a Law aimed at strengthening state support for families with children and creating conditions for combining parenthood with professional activity comes into force in Ukraine. From today, a one-time payment of UAH 50,000 can be received after the birth of a child, UNN reports.

Details

On January 1, 2026, the Law of Ukraine dated 05.11.2025 No. 4681-IX "On Amendments to Certain Laws of Ukraine Regarding Support for Families with Children and Creation of Conditions Conducive to Combining Motherhood (Parenthood) with Professional Activity" comes into force.

The following aid amounts are set for 2026:

1. Aid for pregnant women and women in childbirth:

for non-working women – UAH 7,000 monthly;

for officially working women – monthly in the amount of 100% of the average monthly earnings for the last 12 months of work;

for military personnel, police officers and other special categories – 100% of the average monthly monetary allowance.

The aid will be paid for 70 days before childbirth and 56 days after childbirth (or 70 days in case of complicated childbirth or the birth of twins/triplets). Women affected by the Chernobyl accident – for 180 days of leave (90 before childbirth + 90 after).

2. One-time aid for the birth of the first and each subsequent child – UAH 50,000.

3. "Baby package": either in kind or as a monetary compensation of its value, which will be determined by the Cabinet of Ministers. The choice is made by one of the parents. The "baby package" can be received from the 36th week of pregnancy or within 3 months after birth.

4. Monthly aid for childcare until the child reaches one year of age – UAH 7,000. Paid after the completion of maternity leave. If the child has a disability, such aid will be paid monthly in the amount of UAH 10,500.

5. Monthly aid for childcare for children aged one to three years "eYasla" – UAH 8,000. Provided if the mother or other legal representative is employed (full-time). If the child has a disability, such aid will be paid monthly in the amount of UAH 12,000.

6. Monthly aid for parents of children aged three to six years "eSadok" (starting from 2028) – UAH 8,000. If the child has a disability – UAH 12,000 monthly (up to 7-8 years).

The "eSadok" aid can be received by the mother or other legal representative of the child who actually cared for the child and started working full-time, if:

the child was not provided with a place in a communal kindergarten at the parents' request;

the local authorities did not pay for the child's care or preschool education services in another institution that met the parents' request;

the community did not provide the child with preschool education on the principle of "money follows the child" that met the parents' request.

7. One-time cash aid for first-grade students "Schoolchild's Package" – UAH 5,000.

