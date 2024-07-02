Ukraine has expanded the categories of families with children covered by the "municipal nanny" service

The government has expanded the categories of families with children to which the "municipal nanny" service will apply. This was reported by the Ministry of Social Policy, UNN reports .

A "municipal nanny" is a childcare service for children under the age of 3 (or 6 in certain cases), which is provided to support the child's parents or guardians, - the statement said.

Details

Previously, this service could only be used by parents or guardians of a child in need of additional care, or parents or guardians who are persons with disabilities of group I or II and have a child under 3 years of age.

But in June, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine adopted changes and now the age of children has been increased to six years.

In addition, the service can be received:

internally displaced persons (IDPs)

families living in areas where preschools do not operate under martial law.

The "municipal nanny" service can be used by parents, guardians of a child who take care of:

a child under 3 years old if one of the parents or guardians is an IDP;

a child under 6 years of age who, together with his or her parents or guardians, lives in areas where it is impossible to ensure the functioning of kindergartens.

A confirmation of the termination of preschool education institutions must be provided (a copy of the decision of the executive body of the village, town or city council). If such a decision is posted on the websites of the respective council, no confirmation is required);

a child under the age of 6 if one of the parents or guardians is a person with a disability of group I or II;

a child under the age of 6 who needs additional care. In particular, this is a child with a disability, or a child with severe perinatal nervous system disorders, severe congenital malformations, rare orphan diseases, oncological, oncohematological diseases, cerebral palsy, severe mental disorders, type I diabetes (insulin-dependent), acute or chronic kidney disease of the fourth degree, or a child who has suffered a serious injury, needs an organ transplant, needs palliative care, who has not been diagnosed with a disability.

"Municipal nanny" can become a prototype of family kindergartens - Zholnovych