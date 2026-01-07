Underground school raising children in the spirit of the "Russian world": the educational ombudsperson has already appealed to the State Service for Quality of Education and law enforcement agencies

Educational ombudswoman Nadiia Leshchyk reacted to a journalistic investigation into the operation of an illegal school at the Holosiivska Pustyn monastery. Among the violations she highlights are the illegal provision of educational services and the violation of children's right to education. Leshchyk has already sent a letter to the State Service for Quality of Education regarding an unscheduled inspection of general secondary education institutions, and has also appealed to individual institutions and law enforcement agencies, UNN reports.

I familiarized myself with the investigation... about the operation of an illegal school at the Holosiivska Pustyn monastery. - Leshchyk reported.

An underground school that educates children in the spirit of the "Russian world" was discovered in Kyiv: the Ministry of Education announced an inspection

The ombudswoman highlighted several issues where she sees possible violations:

indoctrination of children, propaganda, and violation of the principles of state policy on national memory of the Ukrainian people and the law on decommunization;

violation of children's right to education;

illegal provision of educational services;

violation of licensing requirements by educational institutions (signs of possible fictitious enrollment of students, unlawful receipt of educational subsidies, document forgery, etc.).

Together with other bodies, the circumstances of possible violations will be clarified, a legal assessment will be provided, and appropriate response measures will be taken... In response to this situation, I sent a letter to the State Service for Quality of Education regarding an unscheduled inspection of general secondary education institutions, and also appealed to individual institutions and law enforcement agencies. Together with other bodies, we will establish the circumstances of possible violations, a legal assessment will be provided, and an appropriate response will be applied. - Leshchyk summarized.

Underground school raising children in the spirit of the "Russian world": prosecutor's office announces start of investigation