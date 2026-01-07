Underground school raising children in the spirit of the "Russian world": the educational ombudsperson has already appealed to the State Service for Quality of Education and law enforcement agencies

$42.560.14
Vice Prime Minister Kuleba is trying to appoint the head of the State Aviation Service before the open competition resumes. What is the reason?Photo
10:27 AM • 9394 views
The most difficult issues of the ZNPP and territories, as well as a summit with US participation: Zelensky revealed the content of new negotiations with Trump's envoys
10:05 AM • 10845 views
General Staff confirmed the damage to an oil depot in Russia's Belgorod region and an occupiers' logistics warehouse
09:26 AM • 11602 views
The Cabinet of Ministers has banned the disconnection of medical facilities from electricity supply: Prime Minister Svyrydenko instructed to investigate the situation in Lviv
09:20 AM • 12088 views
"Not all information can be public, work is ongoing": Budanov announced concrete results of negotiations in Paris
January 6, 07:00 PM • 27647 views
Macron announced the agreement on the Paris Declaration on security guarantees for Ukraine: what it entails
January 6, 02:48 PM • 50614 views
Italian Rocco, who respects Putin and considers Ukraine a "bad country," banned from entering for 3 years - SBGS
January 6, 11:59 AM • 138984 views
Security guarantees for Ukraine will include mandatory support commitments: Reuters learned what is in the draft statement of the Paris summit
January 6, 11:40 AM • 215105 views
Tusk: details of the "Paris Declaration" to be discussed at the summit in France, signing possible in Washington in the coming days
January 6, 09:58 AM • 83036 views
Another inspection of the scandalous Odrex clinic, where patients died, is to take place
Publications
Exclusives
Kovalenko: Ukraine will become the main guarantor of Europe's stabilityJanuary 7, 01:51 AM • 11850 views
Italy will not send troops to Ukraine as part of security guarantees - MeloniJanuary 7, 02:57 AM • 26081 views
Sweden is ready to provide Ukraine with Gripen fighter jets after a peace agreement is signedJanuary 7, 04:03 AM • 31310 views
Underground school raising children in the spirit of the "Russian world": prosecutor's office announces start of investigation07:23 AM • 5428 views
Protests in Iran: Abdanan city came under the control of protestersVideo08:15 AM • 20523 views
Vice Prime Minister Kuleba is trying to appoint the head of the State Aviation Service before the open competition resumes. What is the reason?Photo
Exclusive
11:31 AM • 1436 views
Frost and black ice: how to avoid fractures and what to do if you get injured anywayJanuary 6, 11:35 AM • 59466 views
The last of the Christmas cycle holidays - Epiphany: traditions and superstitionsJanuary 5, 06:15 PM • 96965 views
Astrological forecast January 5-11: a moment of truth for leaders and authorities
Exclusive
January 5, 02:05 PM • 183568 views
Selection without competition: why the Deputy Prime Minister is rushing to appoint the head of the State Aviation ServiceJanuary 5, 12:50 PM • 124950 views
Underground school raising children in the spirit of the "Russian world": the educational ombudsperson has already appealed to the State Service for Quality of Education and law enforcement agencies

Kyiv • UNN

 • 50 views

Nadiia Leshchyk familiarized herself with the investigation into the activities of the illegal school at the "Holosiivska Pustyn" monastery and sent a letter to the State Service for Quality of Education regarding an unscheduled inspection of general secondary education institutions, and also appealed to certain institutions and law enforcement agencies.

Underground school raising children in the spirit of the "Russian world": the educational ombudsperson has already appealed to the State Service for Quality of Education and law enforcement agencies

Educational ombudswoman Nadiia Leshchyk reacted to a journalistic investigation into the operation of an illegal school at the Holosiivska Pustyn monastery. Among the violations she highlights are the illegal provision of educational services and the violation of children's right to education. Leshchyk has already sent a letter to the State Service for Quality of Education regarding an unscheduled inspection of general secondary education institutions, and has also appealed to individual institutions and law enforcement agencies, UNN reports.

I familiarized myself with the investigation... about the operation of an illegal school at the Holosiivska Pustyn monastery.

- Leshchyk reported.

An underground school that educates children in the spirit of the "Russian world" was discovered in Kyiv: the Ministry of Education announced an inspection07.01.26, 01:35 • 25441 view

The ombudswoman highlighted several issues where she sees possible violations:

  • indoctrination of children, propaganda, and violation of the principles of state policy on national memory of the Ukrainian people and the law on decommunization;
    • violation of children's right to education;
      • illegal provision of educational services;
        • violation of licensing requirements by educational institutions (signs of possible fictitious enrollment of students, unlawful receipt of educational subsidies, document forgery, etc.).

          Together with other bodies, the circumstances of possible violations will be clarified, a legal assessment will be provided, and appropriate response measures will be taken... In response to this situation, I sent a letter to the State Service for Quality of Education regarding an unscheduled inspection of general secondary education institutions, and also appealed to individual institutions and law enforcement agencies. Together with other bodies, we will establish the circumstances of possible violations, a legal assessment will be provided, and an appropriate response will be applied.

          - Leshchyk summarized.

          Underground school raising children in the spirit of the "Russian world": prosecutor's office announces start of investigation07.01.26, 09:23 • 5702 views

          Antonina Tumanova

          Society
          Russian propaganda
          State budget
          War in Ukraine