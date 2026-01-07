Ukrainian IT sector surpassed last year's figures but lags behind pre-war levels - infographic

$42.560.14
January 6, 07:00 PM • 19579 views
Macron announced the agreement on the Paris Declaration on security guarantees for Ukraine: what it entails
January 6, 02:48 PM • 40671 views
Italian Rocco, who respects Putin and considers Ukraine a "bad country," banned from entering for 3 years - SBGS
January 6, 11:59 AM • 122310 views
Security guarantees for Ukraine will include mandatory support commitments: Reuters learned what is in the draft statement of the Paris summit
January 6, 11:40 AM • 192524 views
Tusk: details of the "Paris Declaration" to be discussed at the summit in France, signing possible in Washington in the coming days
January 6, 09:58 AM • 75780 views
Another inspection of the scandalous Odrex clinic, where patients died, is to take place
January 6, 08:46 AM • 86698 views
Reuters: Ukraine's allies gather in Paris to coordinate contributions to multinational forces and broader security guarantees
Exclusive
January 5, 07:29 PM • 66651 views
Child hospitalized in intensive care after dental treatment is alive
Exclusive
January 5, 02:42 PM • 85992 views
Demonstration of power renewal, strengthening of the President's influence: political scientist on personnel changes in Ukraine
Exclusive
January 5, 02:05 PM • 170799 views
Astrological forecast January 5-11: a moment of truth for leaders and authorities
January 5, 01:13 PM • 65394 views
Venezuelan leader Maduro faces death penalty in US: what he is suspected ofVideo
Popular news
An underground school that educates children in the spirit of the "Russian world" was discovered in Kyiv: the Ministry of Education announced an inspectionJanuary 6, 11:35 PM • 18116 views
Czech Republic will continue to participate in the ammunition initiative for Ukraine if other states finance it - Prime MinisterJanuary 7, 01:16 AM • 11082 views
Italy will not send troops to Ukraine as part of security guarantees - MeloniJanuary 7, 02:57 AM • 14004 views
Sweden is ready to provide Ukraine with Gripen fighter jets after a peace agreement is signed04:03 AM • 18957 views
Protests in Iran: Abdanan city came under the control of protestersVideo08:15 AM • 7438 views
Publications
Frost and black ice: how to avoid fractures and what to do if you get injured anywayJanuary 6, 11:35 AM • 47383 views
The last of the Christmas cycle holidays - Epiphany: traditions and superstitionsJanuary 5, 06:15 PM • 84738 views
Astrological forecast January 5-11: a moment of truth for leaders and authorities
Exclusive
January 5, 02:05 PM • 170822 views
Selection without competition: why the Deputy Prime Minister is rushing to appoint the head of the State Aviation ServiceJanuary 5, 12:50 PM • 112808 views
Death for $42,500: Svitlana Huk's story about her husband's treatment at the Odesa clinic OdrexPhoto
Exclusive
January 5, 09:07 AM • 169384 views
UNN Lite
Kristen Stewart says she "would love" to direct a 'Twilight' rebootJanuary 6, 12:31 PM • 24505 views
The number of signatures on petitions to deport Nicki Minaj is rapidly growing in the USJanuary 5, 09:31 PM • 44645 views
"Avatar: The Way of Water" grossed a billion dollars at the global box officeVideoJanuary 4, 05:30 PM • 88050 views
DiCaprio unable to attend film festival due to flight restrictions amid US operation in VenezuelaJanuary 4, 04:22 PM • 80240 views
Damiano David of Måneskin and Dove Cameron announce engagementPhotoJanuary 4, 03:02 PM • 74985 views
Ukrainian IT sector surpassed last year's figures but lags behind pre-war levels - infographic

Kyiv • UNN

 • 152 views

In the first 11 months of 2025, Ukraine's IT sector contributed $5.97 billion to the budget, which is 2.4% more than in 2024. However, this is still 3% less than in 2021, and almost 10% lower than in 2022.

Ukrainian IT sector surpassed last year's figures but lags behind pre-war levels - infographic
Photo: freepik

In the 11 months of 2025, the IT sector brought 5.97 billion dollars to the budget of Ukraine - on average, 543 million dollars are received monthly. This is reported by UNN with reference to Opendatabot.

Details

This is 2.4% more than in the same period of 2024. However, it is still 3% less than in 2021 and almost 10% lower than in 2022.

Currently, IT services account for 42% of all service exports. If compared with the country's total exports (both goods and services), IT accounts for 12% of the total volume.

At the same time, service exports decreased by 9% over the year - to 14.33 billion dollars. Total exports of goods and services also decreased - by 5% - to 49.21 billion dollars.

Recall

In Ukraine, in the 11 months of 2025, over 250 thousand individual entrepreneurs closed down, their average lifespan is 2.4 years. The largest number of closures was recorded in retail trade and among Kyiv entrepreneurs.

Yevhen Ustimenko

EconomyTechnologies
State budget
Ukraine