Ukrainian IT sector surpassed last year's figures but lags behind pre-war levels - infographic

Photo: freepik

In the 11 months of 2025, the IT sector brought 5.97 billion dollars to the budget of Ukraine - on average, 543 million dollars are received monthly. This is reported by UNN with reference to Opendatabot.

Details

This is 2.4% more than in the same period of 2024. However, it is still 3% less than in 2021 and almost 10% lower than in 2022.

Currently, IT services account for 42% of all service exports. If compared with the country's total exports (both goods and services), IT accounts for 12% of the total volume.

At the same time, service exports decreased by 9% over the year - to 14.33 billion dollars. Total exports of goods and services also decreased - by 5% - to 49.21 billion dollars.

Recall

In Ukraine, in the 11 months of 2025, over 250 thousand individual entrepreneurs closed down, their average lifespan is 2.4 years. The largest number of closures was recorded in retail trade and among Kyiv entrepreneurs.