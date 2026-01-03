$42.170.00
Ministry of Defense attracted over $6 billion for Ukrainian defense industry in 2025

Kyiv • UNN

 • 68 views

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has attracted over $6 billion for the development of the domestic defense-industrial complex in 2025. These funds came through international programs, direct purchases by partners, and profits from frozen Russian assets.

Ministry of Defense attracted over $6 billion for Ukrainian defense industry in 2025

In 2025, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine attracted over $6 billion for the development of the Ukrainian defense-industrial complex, including through international programs and direct purchases by partners. This was announced by the Minister of Defense of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal, as reported by UNN.

Almost $1.8 billion was allocated to the production of Ukrainian weapons within the framework of the "Danish model." Ukraine attracted over $4.3 billion through direct purchases by partner states from domestic manufacturers for the needs of the Ukrainian army. Over $1.1 billion was received by the Ukrainian defense industry from profits from frozen Russian assets.

- the report says.

In addition, according to Denys Shmyhal, Ukraine submitted its own projects in the defense-industrial complex within the SAFE mechanism. The total expected funding for these projects is about $5 billion.

Joint projects with European partners are real steps towards integrating the Ukrainian defense industry into the European ecosystem. The Ukrainian defense industry has been steadily growing since 2022 and by 2025 has reached production capacities of $35 billion. We are grateful to all our partners for supporting Ukraine's defense capabilities and developing our defense industry – because this is a contribution to strengthening the security of all of Europe.

- the post reads.

Additionally

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced a change in the format of the Ministry of Defense's work, proposing Mykhailo Fedorov to head it. Denys Shmyhal remains in the team; he has been offered another important area of state work.

Alla Kiosak

EconomyPolitics
Sanctions
Technology
State budget
Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Mykhailo Fedorov
Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Denys Shmyhal