Veteran sports in "Diia": applications for funds can be submitted until January 20

A new quarter of the "Veteran Sport" program is starting in Ukraine, which allows veterans to receive UAH 1,500 to pay for gyms, sections, and clubs. Applications must be submitted by January 20. This was announced by First Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov on Friday in Telegram, reports UNN.

Details

"A new quarter of the Veteran Sport program is starting. Apply through "Diia" by January 20 and receive UAH 1,500 to pay for gyms, sections, and clubs. If you have already received a payment, the money will be automatically credited to your "Diia.Card". The program is available to all veterans. All you need is a taxpayer identification number, the status of a combatant or a person with a disability due to the war, and a "Diia.Card"", Fedorov wrote on Telegram.

According to him, to apply:

open "Diia" → Services → Veteran Sport;

select "Diia.Card" for crediting funds;

confirm and submit the application.

"Funds are credited to the "Diia.Card" within 6 business days. If you have not used the previous payment, it simply returns to the budget, and you can re-apply for participation in the program," Fedorov added.

Veterans will receive UAH 1500 for sports: how and when to apply for payments