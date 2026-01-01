In Bashkortostan, payments for signing a military contract have been doubled again

In the Republic of Bashkortostan, payments for signing a contract with the Russian Ministry of Defense have been doubled again – payments have been increased from 500,000 to 1 million rubles. This is reported by Russian media, according to UNN.

Details

In Bashkortostan, payments for signing a contract with the Russian Ministry of Defense have been doubled again. The amount of the one-time regional payment for those wishing to participate in the war with Ukraine has been increased from 500,000 to 1 million rubles. The corresponding decree was signed by the head of the republic, Radiy Khabirov. New payments will come into effect on January 1, 2026. - Russian media report.

At the same time, it is noted that in December 2025, payments were reduced from 1 million to 500,000 rubles. Prior to that, in June, Khabirov ordered to reduce payments from 1.6 million to 1 million rubles. At that time, experts linked this to budget problems in the region.

Khabirov previously stated that a total of 32 billion rubles are planned to be allocated from the Bashkortostan budget this year to support the "SVO".

Bashkortostan remains the leader in the number of confirmed deaths of participants in the war with Ukraine among Russian regions.

Recall

Russia's mobilization plan for 2025 was to recruit 403,000 people – this number was reached at the beginning of December. Thus, Russians will overfulfill the plan for recruiting people into the army in 2025.