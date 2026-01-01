$42.350.03
January 1, 01:04 PM • 25910 views
The GUR staged the death of RDC commander Kapustin, receiving $500,000 from Russian special services
January 1, 11:27 AM • 32190 views
Russia attacked ports and logistics in Odesa region and railways in Volyn and Sumy regions on New Year's Eve: Deputy Prime Minister reported details
January 1, 10:32 AM • 30425 views
New Year's Eve in Ukraine: 112 service received 5,000 reports and two calls about fireworks and salutes
January 1, 10:10 AM • 29402 views
Check-ups for those 40+ are now available to Ukrainians: what it is and how to use itPhotoVideo
Exclusive
December 31, 08:23 PM • 123570 views
"Not a good" morning: what you absolutely need to know about hangovers and alcohol
December 31, 06:52 PM • 125624 views
Representatives from over 10 countries, as well as NATO, the European Commission, and the European Council, are expected to participate: Umerov on the meeting of advisors on January 3
December 31, 04:58 PM • 45440 views
Nine sailors, including two Ukrainians, released from pirate captivity in Senegal
December 31, 03:45 PM • 41172 views
Independent members of Energoatom's supervisory board elected: what is known about them
Exclusive
December 31, 03:05 PM • 35740 views
Trump's return to the White House, resumption of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia: main political events of 2025
December 31, 12:36 PM • 28843 views
How long did the air raid alert last and what did Russia bomb Ukraine with in 2025: infographic dataPhoto
In Bashkortostan, payments for signing a military contract have been doubled again

Kyiv • UNN

 • 86 views

In Bashkortostan, payments for signing a contract with the Russian Ministry of Defense have been increased again from 500,000 to 1 million rubles. New payments will take effect on January 1, 2026, despite previous reductions and budget problems.

In Bashkortostan, payments for signing a military contract have been doubled again

In the Republic of Bashkortostan, payments for signing a contract with the Russian Ministry of Defense have been doubled again – payments have been increased from 500,000 to 1 million rubles. This is reported by Russian media, according to UNN.

Details

In Bashkortostan, payments for signing a contract with the Russian Ministry of Defense have been doubled again. The amount of the one-time regional payment for those wishing to participate in the war with Ukraine has been increased from 500,000 to 1 million rubles. The corresponding decree was signed by the head of the republic, Radiy Khabirov. New payments will come into effect on January 1, 2026.

- Russian media report.

At the same time, it is noted that in December 2025, payments were reduced from 1 million to 500,000 rubles. Prior to that, in June, Khabirov ordered to reduce payments from 1.6 million to 1 million rubles. At that time, experts linked this to budget problems in the region.

Khabirov previously stated that a total of 32 billion rubles are planned to be allocated from the Bashkortostan budget this year to support the "SVO".

Bashkortostan remains the leader in the number of confirmed deaths of participants in the war with Ukraine among Russian regions.

Recall

Russia's mobilization plan for 2025 was to recruit 403,000 people – this number was reached at the beginning of December. Thus, Russians will overfulfill the plan for recruiting people into the army in 2025.

Stepan Haftko

News of the World
State budget
Mobilization
War in Ukraine
Ukraine