Dollar starts 2026 with slight gains after biggest annual drop in eight years

$42.170.18
49.550.24
ukenru
11:39 AM • 2152 views
Zelenskyy offered Budanov to head the Presidential Office: named the tasks of the new head of the OPPhoto
09:17 AM • 7922 views
The enemy did not attempt to go beyond Hrabovske: no assaults have been recorded in the last few days
08:34 AM • 12164 views
Continuation of Russia's operation to disrupt peace talks: FIS warns that the Kremlin is preparing a large-scale provocation with human casualties
January 1, 01:04 PM • 49739 views
The GUR staged the death of RDC commander Kapustin, receiving $500,000 from Russian special services
January 1, 11:27 AM • 76301 views
Russia attacked ports and logistics in Odesa region and railways in Volyn and Sumy regions on New Year's Eve: Deputy Prime Minister reported details
January 1, 10:32 AM • 58788 views
New Year's Eve in Ukraine: 112 service received 5,000 reports and two calls about fireworks and salutes
January 1, 10:10 AM • 54211 views
Check-ups for those 40+ are now available to Ukrainians: what it is and how to use itPhotoVideo
Exclusive
December 31, 08:23 PM • 179787 views
"Not a good" morning: what you absolutely need to know about hangovers and alcohol
December 31, 06:52 PM • 175503 views
Representatives from over 10 countries, as well as NATO, the European Commission, and the European Council, are expected to participate: Umerov on the meeting of advisors on January 3
December 31, 04:58 PM • 57307 views
Nine sailors, including two Ukrainians, released from pirate captivity in Senegal
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+1°
3.7m/s
73%
738mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Yemen's international airport suspends operations amid deepening crisis between Saudi Arabia and UAEJanuary 2, 02:37 AM • 11892 views
Preparing a successor: Kim Jong Un's daughter visits state mausoleum for the first timeJanuary 2, 03:34 AM • 14118 views
Almost half of Americans disapprove of Trump's actions on the war in Ukraine - pollJanuary 2, 04:31 AM • 11492 views
Czech Parliament Speaker Delivers Anti-Ukrainian Speech: Ukrainian Ambassador's Reaction Was Swift07:50 AM • 16295 views
From casino to hospital: who and how built Odesa's private clinic Odrex09:26 AM • 11252 views
Publications
From casino to hospital: who and how built Odesa's private clinic Odrex09:26 AM • 11394 views
How to behave on reservoirs in winter and what to do if you find yourself in icy water: police gave adviceJanuary 1, 05:58 PM • 36790 views
Booking in 2026: what salary should an employee have for a deferralJanuary 1, 11:39 AM • 54390 views
"Not a good" morning: what you absolutely need to know about hangovers and alcohol
Exclusive
December 31, 08:23 PM • 179796 views
What colors and clothing styles will be most popular in 2026?PhotoDecember 31, 04:46 PM • 101704 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Kyrylo Budanov
Elon Musk
Masoud Pezeshkian
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
Europe
Iran
Advertisement
UNN Lite
You can't trust your eyes to tell you what's real anymore: Instagram head raises AI issue for photosVideoJanuary 1, 12:15 PM • 32709 views
Elegance and restraint: main trends in hairstyles for 2026PhotoJanuary 1, 12:07 AM • 41474 views
First full moon of 2026 will continue the series of supermoons: when to expect itJanuary 1, 12:00 AM • 41808 views
What colors and clothing styles will be most popular in 2026?PhotoDecember 31, 04:46 PM • 101699 views
Mel Gibson and Rosalind Ross break up after 9 years togetherDecember 31, 03:46 PM • 40252 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
Shahed-136
Gold

Dollar starts 2026 with slight gains after biggest annual drop in eight years

Kyiv • UNN

 • 204 views

The US dollar started 2026 with a strengthening after last year's difficulties, while the yen approached a 10-month low. Traders are awaiting US economic data to forecast changes in interest rates this year.

Dollar starts 2026 with slight gains after biggest annual drop in eight years

The US dollar started 2026 on Friday with a slight strengthening after last year's difficulties against most currencies, while the yen approached a 10-month low, as traders awaited US economic data to forecast interest rate changes this year, UNN reports with reference to Reuters.

Details

The narrowing of interest rate differentials between the US and other economies cast a shadow over markets last year, leading to a sharp rise against the dollar for most major currencies, with the exception of the Japanese yen.

Fears about the US budget deficit, a global trade war, and concerns about the independence of the Federal Reserve negatively affected the dollar, and these problems are likely to persist into 2026, the publication writes.

The euro fell 0.2% to $1.1725 on the first trading day of the year after a 13.5% gain last year, while the pound sterling last traded at $1.3455 after a 7.7% gain in 2025. Both showed sharp annual gains since 2017.

Japanese and Chinese markets were closed on Friday, leading to low trading volumes and little activity.

"Market liquidity should improve next week along with a more complete data set," said Jens Nærvig Pedersen, FX strategist at Danske Bank.

The dollar index, which measures the US currency against six other currencies, rose 0.2% to 98.39 on Friday after falling 9.4% in 2025, its biggest drop in eight years.

Economic data, including US employment and unemployment figures, will be released next week, providing insight into the state of the labor market and what the Fed's interest rate might be this year.

At the beginning of the year, the main focus will be on who US President Donald Trump will choose as the next Fed chair, as current head Jerome Powell's term expires in May. Trump has said he will make his choice for Fed chair this month, with White House economic adviser Kevin Hassett currently the favorite on the betting site Polymarket. Investors are preparing for Trump's choice to be more dovish and lower rates, as the president has repeatedly criticized Powell and the Fed for not lowering borrowing costs faster and more significantly.

Traders have already priced in two rate cuts this year, compared to one projected by the currently divided Fed board of directors.

"We expect concerns about central bank independence to persist into 2026, and view the upcoming change in Fed leadership as one of several reasons why the risks to our Fed rate forecast are 'dovish,'" Goldman Sachs strategists said.

The yen was at 156.86 per US dollar after gaining less than 1% against the dollar in 2025. It remained close to its 10-month low of 157.90 reached in November, which attracted the attention of policymakers and increased the likelihood of intervention.

The Bank of Japan raised interest rates twice last year, but this had little impact on the yen's dynamics, as the cautious pace disappointed investors, and speculators unwound significant long positions on the yen opened in April.

Investor concerns are also growing about fiscal expansion under Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, although she has tried to somewhat alleviate these fears.

Traders are forecasting the Bank of Japan's next rate hike closer to the end of 2026. Min Joo Kang, senior economist at ING, believes October will be the most likely timing.

"Further fiscal pressure could have a counterproductive effect on the economy, but the current government is expected to maintain its expansionary policies, which poses a significant risk to the economy in 2026," Kang said in an analytical note to clients.

The Australian and New Zealand dollars started the new year from a strong position. The Australian dollar rose 0.5% to $0.6706 after an almost 8% gain in 2025, its best annual performance since 2020.

The New Zealand dollar broke a three-year losing streak, showing a gain of almost 3% last year. On Friday, it strengthened slightly to $0.5772.

Precious metals started the new year with growth after a record 202502.01.26, 12:22 • 1754 views

Julia Shramko

EconomyNews of the World
State budget
Jerome Powell
Federal Reserve
Donald Trump
China
Japan
United States