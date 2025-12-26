$41.930.22
01:36 PM • 3376 views
Agreement between Ukraine and the US is almost ready, its signing depends on a meeting with Trump - Zelenskyy
12:21 PM • 10789 views
Investigation launched: Defense Forces are checking a video allegedly filmed at the headquarters of a Ukrainian unit in Huliaipole
Exclusive
11:18 AM • 21680 views
Financial goals without stress: a fintech expert told how to build a long-term savings system
10:40 AM • 16538 views
In Ukraine, amid snowfall, more than 400 road accidents occurred, 45 of them in Kyiv, with fatalities and injuries
10:39 AM • 14497 views
Ukraine completed the harvest: 57.6 million tons of grain and 17.3 million tons of oilseeds
10:07 AM • 16568 views
Trump to meet Zelenskyy at Mar-a-Lago on Sunday - report
09:23 AM • 18951 views
Christmas "GURkit" in Ussuriysk: two explosions occurred near a military unitPhoto
Exclusive
December 26, 08:30 AM • 36449 views
Lawyers explained when proceedings against the scandalous Odrex clinic should be consolidated
December 26, 08:22 AM • 17007 views
Russian attacks left residents in 5 regions without electricity, blackout schedules in almost all regions - Ministry of Energy
Exclusive
December 26, 08:10 AM • 33841 views
Signs of aiding the aggressor state: why law enforcement should launch an investigation against the former leadership of the State Aviation Service
A network of pseudo-rehabilitation centers uncovered in Dnipropetrovsk region: almost 300 people held captive

Kyiv • UNN

 • 54 views

The Prosecutor General's Office liquidated a network of fake rehabilitation centers in Dnipropetrovsk region. 287 people were released, including seven children, who were held without licenses and permits.

A network of pseudo-rehabilitation centers uncovered in Dnipropetrovsk region: almost 300 people held captive

The Prosecutor General's Office, together with the juvenile police, liquidated a network of fake rehabilitation centers in Dnipropetrovsk region. The organizers of the scheme, operating under the guise of a public organization, had no licenses or permits for medical practice. Relatives of the victims paid for a "rehabilitation course" from 6,000 hryvnias per month, unaware of the real conditions of their loved ones' detention. This is stated in the message of the PGO, writes UNN.

Details

During the searches, law enforcement officers released 287 people. Among the captives were seven children aged 14 to 17. The victims' documents and means of communication were forcibly taken away to prevent escape and continue receiving money from their families. Currently, the children are under the supervision of doctors and psychologists.

Evidence and course of investigation

At the places of detention, investigators seized a significant amount of material evidence: passports, military IDs and pension certificates of the captives; 180 units of computer equipment and telephones; bank cards, draft records and cash; weapons.

Violation of sanitary norms and E. coli in school food: officials in Mykolaiv received suspicions23.12.25, 16:42 • 3267 views

To date, 25 adults and all seven teenagers have officially testified about illegal deprivation of liberty. Interrogations of minors were conducted using the "green rooms" methodology with the participation of specialists.

Suspicions and persons involved

Four people, including the head of the public organization and supervisors, have been notified of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 146 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (illegal deprivation of liberty). The investigation established that some of the organizers already have criminal records for drug crimes and illegal seizure of vehicles.

What we saw is not help. It is captivity. All those involved will be held accountable by law 

– summarized the Prosecutor General's Office.

Involved in the torture of 90 civilians in Kupyansk: the prosecutor's office sent the case against 18 occupiers and collaborators to court26.12.25, 12:13 • 2602 views

Stepan Haftko

