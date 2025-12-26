A network of pseudo-rehabilitation centers uncovered in Dnipropetrovsk region: almost 300 people held captive

The Prosecutor General's Office, together with the juvenile police, liquidated a network of fake rehabilitation centers in Dnipropetrovsk region. The organizers of the scheme, operating under the guise of a public organization, had no licenses or permits for medical practice. Relatives of the victims paid for a "rehabilitation course" from 6,000 hryvnias per month, unaware of the real conditions of their loved ones' detention. This is stated in the message of the PGO, writes UNN.

Details

During the searches, law enforcement officers released 287 people. Among the captives were seven children aged 14 to 17. The victims' documents and means of communication were forcibly taken away to prevent escape and continue receiving money from their families. Currently, the children are under the supervision of doctors and psychologists.

Evidence and course of investigation

At the places of detention, investigators seized a significant amount of material evidence: passports, military IDs and pension certificates of the captives; 180 units of computer equipment and telephones; bank cards, draft records and cash; weapons.

To date, 25 adults and all seven teenagers have officially testified about illegal deprivation of liberty. Interrogations of minors were conducted using the "green rooms" methodology with the participation of specialists.

Suspicions and persons involved

Four people, including the head of the public organization and supervisors, have been notified of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 146 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (illegal deprivation of liberty). The investigation established that some of the organizers already have criminal records for drug crimes and illegal seizure of vehicles.

What we saw is not help. It is captivity. All those involved will be held accountable by law – summarized the Prosecutor General's Office.

