04:14 PM • 7052 views
Christmas arrangements and greetings for Trump: Zelenskyy discussed good ideas for peace with Witkoff and Kushner
Exclusive
December 25, 10:58 AM • 29149 views
The number of complaints about treatment at the Odesa clinic "Odrex" is growing: the StopOdrex website has become the last chance for people to find the truth
Exclusive
December 25, 09:42 AM • 31685 views
Plus temperatures during the day and light frosts at night: what weather to expect in Ukraine for the New YearPhoto
December 25, 09:37 AM • 37769 views
SBU "congratulated" Russians on Christmas: oil tanks in the port of Temryuk and a gas processing plant in Orenburg were hitPhotoVideo
Exclusive
December 25, 09:14 AM • 24090 views
Snow returns, but the ski season is late: what will the weather be like in the Carpathians for the holidays and will housing prices change?
December 25, 08:33 AM • 20199 views
Russian attacks on energy on Christmas night left residents in 4 regions without electricity, in Odesa region - emergency blackouts
December 25, 07:30 AM • 15582 views
Declassified transcripts of Putin and Bush's conversations: the Kremlin opposed Ukraine's NATO membership as early as the 2000s
Exclusive
December 24, 03:03 PM • 56748 views
How not to overeat during Christmas holidays: nutritionist's tips
December 24, 02:30 PM • 73366 views
Russia will seek changes to the latest version of the peace plan, which it sees as a starting point - Bloomberg
December 24, 02:18 PM • 33564 views
Chinese satellite imagery of Ukraine's territory and Russian strikes on energy infrastructure: Zelenskyy states a correlation
Publications
Exclusives
The operation lasted over 100 days: Ukrainian military personnel reported on the liberation of 5 villages in Dnipropetrovsk region

Kyiv • UNN

 • 152 views

The 3rd assault battalion of the 225th Separate Assault Regiment liberated five villages in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast: Orestopil, Novoselivka, Sosnivka, Khoroshe, and Vorone. The operation lasted over 100 days in the autumn of 2025 with the support of the 20th Army Corps.

The operation lasted over 100 days: Ukrainian military personnel reported on the liberation of 5 villages in Dnipropetrovsk region

Soldiers of the 3rd Assault Battalion of the 225th Separate Assault Regiment liberated five villages in the Dnipropetrovsk region. The operation lasted over 100 days. This was reported by the 225th Separate Assault Regiment on its Telegram channel, according to UNN.

Details

As reported by the 225th Separate Assault Regiment on its Telegram channel, the villages are Orestopil, Novoselevka, Sosnivka, Khoroshe, and Vorone.

The operation to liberate the settlements lasted over 100 days in the autumn of 2025 with the support of soldiers from the 20th Army Corps. Throughout this time, soldiers of the 3rd Assault Battalion of the 225th Separate Assault Regiment were in positions and carried out counter-offensive actions.

- the report says.

This is a unique case where a unit continuously held positions and advanced for more than 100 days.

All soldiers who participated in this operation have been nominated for state awards, summarized the 225th Separate Assault Regiment.

Enemy losses: Russian troops lost 860 soldiers and 600 UAVs in a day25.12.25, 07:44 • 3328 views

Antonina Tumanova

War in Ukraine
Village
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast