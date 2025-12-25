The operation lasted over 100 days: Ukrainian military personnel reported on the liberation of 5 villages in Dnipropetrovsk region

Soldiers of the 3rd Assault Battalion of the 225th Separate Assault Regiment liberated five villages in the Dnipropetrovsk region. The operation lasted over 100 days. This was reported by the 225th Separate Assault Regiment on its Telegram channel, according to UNN.

Details

As reported by the 225th Separate Assault Regiment on its Telegram channel, the villages are Orestopil, Novoselevka, Sosnivka, Khoroshe, and Vorone.

The operation to liberate the settlements lasted over 100 days in the autumn of 2025 with the support of soldiers from the 20th Army Corps. Throughout this time, soldiers of the 3rd Assault Battalion of the 225th Separate Assault Regiment were in positions and carried out counter-offensive actions. - the report says.

This is a unique case where a unit continuously held positions and advanced for more than 100 days.

All soldiers who participated in this operation have been nominated for state awards, summarized the 225th Separate Assault Regiment.

