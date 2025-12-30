In Dnipropetrovsk region, a man with HIV was sentenced to 15 years for sexual abuse of a minor child

In Dnipropetrovsk region, a 39-year-old man was convicted for committing sexual violence against a child, knowing about his HIV-positive status. This was reported by the Prosecutor General's Office, writes UNN.

The court supported the position of the district prosecutor's office and found a 39-year-old man guilty of committing a number of crimes against a minor child - the report says.

The head of the district prosecutor's office proved in court that the convicted person entered the house where his acquaintance used to live. At that time, the said household was rented by another family - a mother with two children, who was at work.

The man grabbed the girl and dragged her into another room. At this time, the child's younger brother ran out into the yard and hid.

Using physical force, the man, who knew about his HIV-positive status, deliberately committed violent acts of a sexual nature against the minor.

He was detained in 2023 after police arrived at a call from neighbors who heard the girl's screams.

According to the results of the medical examination, the child's infection was not confirmed.

The court found the defendant guilty of committing violent acts of a sexual nature against a minor child, illegal entry into a dwelling, and also of knowingly endangering another person with HIV infection (Part 1 of Article 130, Part 4 of Article 152, Part 1 of Article 162 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

He was sentenced to 15 years in prison - this is the maximum penalty provided for the totality of the criminal offenses he committed.

