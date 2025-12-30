In Dnipropetrovsk region, a man with HIV was sentenced to 15 years for sexual abuse of a minor child

$42.220.15
Russian army no longer growing - Zelenskyy announces heavy Russian losses at the front
03:07 AM • 14094 views
Without American weapons, we will not be able to win - President of Ukraine
December 30, 01:10 AM • 16465 views
"We cannot simply leave our territories" - Zelenskyy on "peace talks"
Exclusive
December 29, 06:57 PM • 24241 views
Year of the Red Fire Horse: how to live a year of luck, rapid changes, and great opportunities
December 29, 06:48 PM • 26568 views
In Ukraine, the deadlines for mandatory use of payment terminals for individual entrepreneurs have been postponed: for how long?
December 29, 06:36 PM • 21100 views
Received thousands of dollars for "correct" votes: five MPs notified of suspicion
December 29, 03:53 PM • 22648 views
Russia is probably preparing strikes on the capital, on government buildings: Zelenskyy reacted to the statement about the alleged attack on Putin's residence
Exclusive
December 29, 03:25 PM • 22517 views
It's hard to call them extremely productive, because no decisions have been made on key issues: political scientist on Zelenskyy's negotiations with Trump
December 29, 03:12 PM • 20548 views
Elections via "Diia" are not being considered: Fedorov named the reason
Exclusive
December 29, 12:21 PM • 23638 views
Housing rental: what will happen to prices in 2026
Popular news
Ukraine and the US prepared a package of solutions for post-war reconstruction and economic growth during negotiations in Mar-a-LagoDecember 29, 10:37 PM • 4468 views
Lavrov insists that Ukrainians from Russia should participate in the presidential elections in UkraineDecember 29, 11:30 PM • 11483 views
Latvia has completely fenced itself off from Russia with a 280-kilometer fenceDecember 30, 01:32 AM • 3668 views
Zelenskyy: I don't trust Putin, he doesn't want Ukraine to succeedDecember 30, 01:50 AM • 17886 views
Ukraine received emergency vehicles as part of humanitarian support from Kazakhstan - Ministry of HealthPhotoDecember 30, 02:26 AM • 11171 views
Publications
Kuleba's personnel revanche in the State Aviation Service: The Cabinet of Ministers will consider Zelinskyi's candidacy for the head of the regulatorDecember 29, 12:07 PM • 37284 views
The Ministry of Health must inspect Medical House "Odrex" LLC - the legal entity of the Odrex clinic, which is involved in criminal cases of fraudDecember 29, 10:49 AM • 38186 views
"Pharma-gate": National Police investigates large-scale scheme of overpricing medicines by "Darnitsa" companyDecember 27, 08:41 PM • 41511 views
The hottest movie premieres of 2026 that you can't missVideoDecember 26, 05:00 PM • 159255 views
What to cook for New Year 2026: ideas for festive table dishesPhotoDecember 26, 04:30 PM • 199803 views
UNN Lite
Beyoncé becomes a dollar billionaire - ForbesDecember 29, 03:34 PM • 20135 views
Kanye West and Bianca Censori visited Disney with childrenDecember 29, 08:13 AM • 33118 views
The series "Stranger Things" became Netflix's most popular series and influenced the US economyDecember 28, 12:14 AM • 42041 views
Trump's press secretary Karoline Leavitt announces pregnancyPhotoDecember 27, 07:40 AM • 52552 views
The hottest movie premieres of 2026 that you can't missVideoDecember 26, 05:00 PM • 159255 views
In Dnipropetrovsk region, a man with HIV was sentenced to 15 years for sexual abuse of a minor child

Kyiv • UNN

 • 138 views

In Dnipropetrovsk region, a 39-year-old man was sentenced to 15 years in prison for sexual abuse of a minor child. He, knowing about his HIV-positive status, committed violent acts and illegally entered a dwelling.

In Dnipropetrovsk region, a man with HIV was sentenced to 15 years for sexual abuse of a minor child

In Dnipropetrovsk region, a 39-year-old man was convicted for committing sexual violence against a child, knowing about his HIV-positive status. This was reported by the Prosecutor General's Office, writes UNN.

The court supported the position of the district prosecutor's office and found a 39-year-old man guilty of committing a number of crimes against a minor child

- the report says.

The head of the district prosecutor's office proved in court that the convicted person entered the house where his acquaintance used to live. At that time, the said household was rented by another family - a mother with two children, who was at work.

The man grabbed the girl and dragged her into another room. At this time, the child's younger brother ran out into the yard and hid.

Using physical force, the man, who knew about his HIV-positive status, deliberately committed violent acts of a sexual nature against the minor.

Hundreds of victims and only 12 harshest sentences: Prosecutor General Kravchenko called on MPs to support life imprisonment for crimes against children20.11.25, 10:21 • 30949 views

He was detained in 2023 after police arrived at a call from neighbors who heard the girl's screams.

According to the results of the medical examination, the child's infection was not confirmed.

The court found the defendant guilty of committing violent acts of a sexual nature against a minor child, illegal entry into a dwelling, and also of knowingly endangering another person with HIV infection (Part 1 of Article 130, Part 4 of Article 152, Part 1 of Article 162 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

He was sentenced to 15 years in prison - this is the maximum penalty provided for the totality of the criminal offenses he committed.

In Khmelnytskyi region, a man was sentenced to life imprisonment for systematically raping his stepdaughter09.12.25, 10:10 • 4746 views

Olga Rozgon

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast