121 battle in 24 hours, half of them on three fronts: General Staff updates map

$42.150.05
49.680.05
ukenru
December 25, 04:14 PM • 15836 views
Christmas arrangements and greetings for Trump: Zelenskyy discussed good ideas for peace with Witkoff and Kushner
Exclusive
December 25, 10:58 AM • 57987 views
The number of complaints about treatment at the Odesa clinic "Odrex" is growing: the StopOdrex website has become the last chance for people to find the truth
Exclusive
December 25, 09:42 AM • 60567 views
Plus temperatures during the day and light frosts at night: what weather to expect in Ukraine for the New YearPhoto
December 25, 09:37 AM • 75112 views
SBU "congratulated" Russians on Christmas: oil tanks in the port of Temryuk and a gas processing plant in Orenburg were hitPhotoVideo
Exclusive
December 25, 09:14 AM • 37476 views
Snow returns, but the ski season is late: what will the weather be like in the Carpathians for the holidays and will housing prices change?
December 25, 08:33 AM • 27488 views
Russian attacks on energy on Christmas night left residents in 4 regions without electricity, in Odesa region - emergency blackouts
December 25, 07:30 AM • 20776 views
Declassified transcripts of Putin and Bush's conversations: the Kremlin opposed Ukraine's NATO membership as early as the 2000s
Exclusive
December 24, 03:03 PM • 67339 views
How not to overeat during Christmas holidays: nutritionist's tips
December 24, 02:30 PM • 83528 views
Russia will seek changes to the latest version of the peace plan, which it sees as a starting point - Bloomberg
December 24, 02:18 PM • 36016 views
Chinese satellite imagery of Ukraine's territory and Russian strikes on energy infrastructure: Zelenskyy states a correlation
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−4°
6.5m/s
81%
748mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Nuclear blackmail and manipulation: Putin announces negotiations with the US on the fate of the occupied ZNPP without UkraineDecember 25, 08:32 PM • 6682 views
Attack on Zaporizhzhia: Russian KABs injure four peopleDecember 25, 09:22 PM • 4658 views
Occupiers are solidifying Crimea's digital isolation: mobile internet will be permanently slowed down - CNSDecember 25, 09:59 PM • 6168 views
US blockade hinders Venezuelan oil exports to China - BloombergDecember 25, 11:00 PM • 4690 views
Enemy attacked critical infrastructure facility in Volyn: what is knownDecember 25, 11:34 PM • 6710 views
Publications
The number of complaints about treatment at the Odesa clinic "Odrex" is growing: the StopOdrex website has become the last chance for people to find the truth
Exclusive
December 25, 10:58 AM • 57981 views
How not to overeat during Christmas holidays: nutritionist's tips
Exclusive
December 24, 03:03 PM • 67338 views
"Truth is stronger than pressure": StopOdrex website resumed operation after being blocked at the request of the clinic and received support from the hosting providerPhotoDecember 24, 03:00 PM • 49225 views
Russia will seek changes to the latest version of the peace plan, which it sees as a starting point - BloombergDecember 24, 02:30 PM • 83526 views
Transportation of children in car seats: do Ukrainian drivers comply with established rules?Photo
Exclusive
December 24, 01:26 PM • 67678 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Kim Jong Un
Musician
Rustem Umerov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
Germany
Chernihiv
Advertisement
UNN Lite
White House shows Christmas photo of Donald and Melania TrumpVideoDecember 25, 04:41 PM • 14263 views
Minister of Culture Tetiana Berezhna became a motherVideoDecember 25, 03:24 PM • 17990 views
Kardashian family changed the format of their Christmas party to a family celebration: photosPhotoDecember 25, 02:14 PM • 19076 views
Netflix released the first teaser for the film "Peaky Blinders"VideoDecember 25, 09:48 AM • 22104 views
Paramount's new offer for Warner Bros. rated as "insufficient" by major investorDecember 25, 08:09 AM • 28410 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Storm Shadow cruise missile
The Times
The Diplomat

121 battle in 24 hours, half of them on three fronts: General Staff updates map

Kyiv • UNN

 • 246 views

Over the past day, 121 combat engagements were recorded at the front, half of which occurred in the Pokrovsk, Kostiantynivka, and Oleksandrivka directions. The enemy launched 1 missile and 66 air strikes, using 1 missile and 172 guided aerial bombs.

121 battle in 24 hours, half of them on three fronts: General Staff updates map

Half of the 121 battles on the front line took place last day in three directions - Pokrovske, Kostiantynivka, and Oleksandrivka, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in its morning summary on December 26, showing a map of the combat operations, writes UNN.

Ukrainian defenders are steadfastly holding back the onslaught of the occupiers, inflicting significant losses on the enemy. In total, 121 combat engagements were recorded over the past day

- reported the General Staff.

According to updated information, yesterday the enemy launched one missile and 66 air strikes, using one missile and dropping 172 guided aerial bombs. In addition, it carried out 3,614 shellings, including 90 from multiple rocket launcher systems, and used 5,804 kamikaze drones for attacks.

The aggressor carried out air strikes, in particular, on the areas of the settlements of Oleksandrivka, Dnipropetrovsk region; Novotyagynka, Kherson region; Zaliznychne, Huliaipole, Ternuvate, Bilohirya, Verkhnya Tersa, Staroukrainka, Lyubytske, Zelene, Boikove, Zaporizhzhia region; Zatoka, Odesa region.

"Over the past day, aviation, missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces hit three areas of concentration of personnel, three command posts, one other important enemy object and two artillery pieces of the Russian invaders," the report says.

Situation by directions

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, our warriors repelled one attack by the occupiers last day, the enemy launched one air strike, using one guided aerial bomb, and carried out 107 shellings, two of which were from multiple rocket launcher systems.

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, the enemy tried to break through the defensive lines of our defenders seven times, in the areas of the settlements of Vovchansk, Dvorichanske and towards Vilcha.

In the Kupyansk direction, there was one enemy attack yesterday. Our defenders repelled the enemy's assault actions towards Hlushkivka.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy carried out nine attacks. They tried to break into our defense in the areas of the settlements of Novoselivka, Stavky, Novosergiyivka and towards Ozerne, Zarichne.

In the Sloviansk direction, during yesterday, our defenders stopped five attempts by the occupiers to advance in the areas of Siversk and Serebryanka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, one combat engagement was recorded in the area of the settlement of Novomarkove.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the enemy carried out 15 attacks near the settlements of Kostiantynivka, Oleksandro-Shultyne, Pleshchiyivka, Kleban-Byk, Shcherbynivka, and Sofiyivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 28 assault actions of the aggressor near the settlements of Chervony Lyman, Rodynske, Myrnohrad, Leontovychi, Kotlyne, Molodetske, Filya, Dachne, Hryshyne and in the direction of Novopavlivka, Novo Shakhove, Kucherov Yar, Novoekonomichne.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy carried out 15 attacks during the past day in the areas of the settlements of Pryvilne, Rybne, Krasnohirske, Zeleny Hai, Vorone, Yalta, Oleksandrograf and towards Iskra, Vyshneve, Yehorivka.

In the Huliaipole direction, there were seven attacks by the occupiers - in the areas of the settlements of Uspenivka and Huliaipole and towards Dobropillya.

In the Orikhiv direction, our defenders repelled one enemy attack in the area of the settlement of Pavlivka.

In the Prydniprovsky direction, the Defense Forces repelled two enemy attacks in the direction of the Antonivsky bridge.

In the Volyn and Polissya directions, no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected.

Minus 840 soldiers and 537 UAVs: General Staff reported enemy losses for the day26.12.25, 07:14 • 1316 views

Julia Shramko

War in Ukraine
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Skirmishes
Odesa Oblast
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Kherson Oblast
Ukraine