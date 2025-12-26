121 battle in 24 hours, half of them on three fronts: General Staff updates map

Half of the 121 battles on the front line took place last day in three directions - Pokrovske, Kostiantynivka, and Oleksandrivka, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in its morning summary on December 26, showing a map of the combat operations, writes UNN.

Ukrainian defenders are steadfastly holding back the onslaught of the occupiers, inflicting significant losses on the enemy. In total, 121 combat engagements were recorded over the past day - reported the General Staff.

According to updated information, yesterday the enemy launched one missile and 66 air strikes, using one missile and dropping 172 guided aerial bombs. In addition, it carried out 3,614 shellings, including 90 from multiple rocket launcher systems, and used 5,804 kamikaze drones for attacks.

The aggressor carried out air strikes, in particular, on the areas of the settlements of Oleksandrivka, Dnipropetrovsk region; Novotyagynka, Kherson region; Zaliznychne, Huliaipole, Ternuvate, Bilohirya, Verkhnya Tersa, Staroukrainka, Lyubytske, Zelene, Boikove, Zaporizhzhia region; Zatoka, Odesa region.

"Over the past day, aviation, missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces hit three areas of concentration of personnel, three command posts, one other important enemy object and two artillery pieces of the Russian invaders," the report says.

Situation by directions

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, our warriors repelled one attack by the occupiers last day, the enemy launched one air strike, using one guided aerial bomb, and carried out 107 shellings, two of which were from multiple rocket launcher systems.

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, the enemy tried to break through the defensive lines of our defenders seven times, in the areas of the settlements of Vovchansk, Dvorichanske and towards Vilcha.

In the Kupyansk direction, there was one enemy attack yesterday. Our defenders repelled the enemy's assault actions towards Hlushkivka.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy carried out nine attacks. They tried to break into our defense in the areas of the settlements of Novoselivka, Stavky, Novosergiyivka and towards Ozerne, Zarichne.

In the Sloviansk direction, during yesterday, our defenders stopped five attempts by the occupiers to advance in the areas of Siversk and Serebryanka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, one combat engagement was recorded in the area of the settlement of Novomarkove.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the enemy carried out 15 attacks near the settlements of Kostiantynivka, Oleksandro-Shultyne, Pleshchiyivka, Kleban-Byk, Shcherbynivka, and Sofiyivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 28 assault actions of the aggressor near the settlements of Chervony Lyman, Rodynske, Myrnohrad, Leontovychi, Kotlyne, Molodetske, Filya, Dachne, Hryshyne and in the direction of Novopavlivka, Novo Shakhove, Kucherov Yar, Novoekonomichne.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy carried out 15 attacks during the past day in the areas of the settlements of Pryvilne, Rybne, Krasnohirske, Zeleny Hai, Vorone, Yalta, Oleksandrograf and towards Iskra, Vyshneve, Yehorivka.

In the Huliaipole direction, there were seven attacks by the occupiers - in the areas of the settlements of Uspenivka and Huliaipole and towards Dobropillya.

In the Orikhiv direction, our defenders repelled one enemy attack in the area of the settlement of Pavlivka.

In the Prydniprovsky direction, the Defense Forces repelled two enemy attacks in the direction of the Antonivsky bridge.

In the Volyn and Polissya directions, no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected.

