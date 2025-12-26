Minus 840 soldiers and 537 UAVs: General Staff reported enemy losses for the day

$42.150.05
December 25, 04:14 PM • 15003 views
Christmas arrangements and greetings for Trump: Zelenskyy discussed good ideas for peace with Witkoff and Kushner
Exclusive
December 25, 10:58 AM • 54020 views
The number of complaints about treatment at the Odesa clinic "Odrex" is growing: the StopOdrex website has become the last chance for people to find the truth
Exclusive
December 25, 09:42 AM • 57161 views
Plus temperatures during the day and light frosts at night: what weather to expect in Ukraine for the New YearPhoto
December 25, 09:37 AM • 71021 views
SBU "congratulated" Russians on Christmas: oil tanks in the port of Temryuk and a gas processing plant in Orenburg were hitPhotoVideo
Exclusive
December 25, 09:14 AM • 35450 views
Snow returns, but the ski season is late: what will the weather be like in the Carpathians for the holidays and will housing prices change?
December 25, 08:33 AM • 26590 views
Russian attacks on energy on Christmas night left residents in 4 regions without electricity, in Odesa region - emergency blackouts
December 25, 07:30 AM • 20219 views
Declassified transcripts of Putin and Bush's conversations: the Kremlin opposed Ukraine's NATO membership as early as the 2000s
Exclusive
December 24, 03:03 PM • 65963 views
How not to overeat during Christmas holidays: nutritionist's tips
December 24, 02:30 PM • 82186 views
Russia will seek changes to the latest version of the peace plan, which it sees as a starting point - Bloomberg
December 24, 02:18 PM • 35664 views
Chinese satellite imagery of Ukraine's territory and Russian strikes on energy infrastructure: Zelenskyy states a correlation
Publications
Exclusives
Popular news
MPs propose to approve new Ukrainian orthography and strengthen protection of linguistic space: draft resolution registered
December 25, 07:56 PM • 12017 views
Russia convicts anti-war activist and Putin critic - media
December 25, 08:06 PM • 4758 views
Nuclear blackmail and manipulation: Putin announces negotiations with the US on the fate of the occupied ZNPP without Ukraine
December 25, 08:32 PM • 4888 views
Occupiers are solidifying Crimea's digital isolation: mobile internet will be permanently slowed down - CNS
December 25, 09:59 PM • 4292 views
Enemy attacked critical infrastructure facility in Volyn: what is known
11:34 PM • 4464 views
The number of complaints about treatment at the Odesa clinic "Odrex" is growing: the StopOdrex website has become the last chance for people to find the truth
Exclusive
December 25, 10:58 AM • 54020 views
How not to overeat during Christmas holidays: nutritionist's tips
Exclusive
December 24, 03:03 PM • 65962 views
"Truth is stronger than pressure": StopOdrex website resumed operation after being blocked at the request of the clinic and received support from the hosting providerPhotoDecember 24, 03:00 PM • 48231 views
Russia will seek changes to the latest version of the peace plan, which it sees as a starting point - BloombergDecember 24, 02:30 PM • 82185 views
Transportation of children in car seats: do Ukrainian drivers comply with established rules?Photo
Exclusive
December 24, 01:26 PM • 66625 views
White House shows Christmas photo of Donald and Melania TrumpVideoDecember 25, 04:41 PM • 13813 views
Minister of Culture Tetiana Berezhna became a motherVideoDecember 25, 03:24 PM • 17421 views
Kardashian family changed the format of their Christmas party to a family celebration: photosPhotoDecember 25, 02:14 PM • 18510 views
Netflix released the first teaser for the film "Peaky Blinders"VideoDecember 25, 09:48 AM • 21397 views
Paramount's new offer for Warner Bros. rated as "insufficient" by major investorDecember 25, 08:09 AM • 27697 views
Minus 840 soldiers and 537 UAVs: General Staff reported enemy losses for the day

Kyiv • UNN

 • 198 views

On December 25, Russian troops lost 840 soldiers and 537 UAVs. The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 26.12.25 are estimated at 1,202,070 personnel.

Minus 840 soldiers and 537 UAVs: General Staff reported enemy losses for the day

On December 25, Russian troops lost 840 soldiers and 537 UAVs in the war with Ukraine. This is reported by  UNN with reference to data of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

It is noted that the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 26.12.25 are approximately:

  • personnel ‒ 1202070 (+840) people eliminated
    • tanks ‒ 11459 (+3)
      • armored combat vehicles ‒ 23804 (+3)
        • artillery systems ‒ 35509 (+74)
          • MLRS ‒ 1579 (+3)
            • air defense systems ‒ 1264 (+1)
              • aircraft ‒ 434 (0)
                • helicopters ‒ 347 (0)
                  • UAVs of operational-tactical level ‒ 95334 (+537)
                    • cruise missiles ‒ 4107 (0)
                      • ships / boats ‒ 28 (0)
                        • submarines ‒ 2 (0)
                          • automotive equipment and fuel tanks ‒ 71454 (+180)
                            • special equipment ‒ 4029 (0)

                              Data is being updated.

                              Recall

                              Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi reported that Russia has increased its troops to 710,000 people for a strategic offensive in Ukraine.

                              NSDC CCD: Putin's statements demonstrate that Russia is not interested in a real peaceful settlement of the war19.12.25, 14:21 • 3493 views

                              Vadim Khlyudzinsky

                              War in Ukraine
                              Technology
                              War in Ukraine
                              General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
                              Ukraine