On December 25, Russian troops lost 840 soldiers and 537 UAVs in the war with Ukraine. This is reported by UNN with reference to data of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

It is noted that the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 26.12.25 are approximately:

personnel ‒ 1202070 (+840) people eliminated

tanks ‒ 11459 (+3)

armored combat vehicles ‒ 23804 (+3)

artillery systems ‒ 35509 (+74)

MLRS ‒ 1579 (+3)

air defense systems ‒ 1264 (+1)

aircraft ‒ 434 (0)

helicopters ‒ 347 (0)

UAVs of operational-tactical level ‒ 95334 (+537)

cruise missiles ‒ 4107 (0)

ships / boats ‒ 28 (0)

submarines ‒ 2 (0)

automotive equipment and fuel tanks ‒ 71454 (+180)

special equipment ‒ 4029 (0)

Data is being updated.

Recall

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi reported that Russia has increased its troops to 710,000 people for a strategic offensive in Ukraine.

