South Sudan's oil exports again under threat as rebels seize Heglig

$42.060.13
49.000.23
ukenru
02:55 PM • 4426 views
Ukrainian Su-27 pilot Yevhen Ivanov killed in battle in eastern direction
Exclusive
02:34 PM • 8854 views
This document is indeed unique, not in a good sense of the word: expert on the updated US National Security Strategy
01:22 PM • 14106 views
The time of mutual responsibility is over, and the time of silence too: Prosecutor General Kravchenko announced a full inspection of all orphanages across the country
Exclusive
01:00 PM • 20761 views
Children abducted by Russia: the truth that resonated worldwide
Exclusive
12:25 PM • 21857 views
Odrex's license revoked: why the clinic is hiding medical documentation from the Ministry of Health
11:28 AM • 15779 views
We have no agreement on Donbas: Zelenskyy on peace talks
Exclusive
10:53 AM • 25358 views
Fictitious "Russian conspiracy" and real pressure on strategic aviation enterprises: how law enforcement is used in competitive wars
10:37 AM • 13261 views
Zelenskyy to hold meetings with leaders of Britain, France, and Germany, then with the EU and NATO: Presidential Office provides details
Exclusive
December 8, 10:00 AM • 13310 views
How the mechanism of returning to service after AWOL works: a lawyer explained the algorithm of actions
December 8, 09:33 AM • 13194 views
"20% of children use e-cigarettes": doctors report a rapid increase in nicotine addiction among teenagers
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+2°
0m/s
91%
756mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Drones attacked a number of Russian regions, including Engels and Saratov: enemy air defense systems fired at civilian buildingsPhotoVideoDecember 8, 06:54 AM • 18437 views
Russian troops attacked Fastiv in Kyiv region with drones: consequences shownPhotoDecember 8, 07:35 AM • 7570 views
Zelenskyy postponed the appointment of a new head of the Presidential Office until his return from abroad - MPDecember 8, 08:22 AM • 19884 views
Syrskyi revealed the "demand of the time" for BGMT and pointed out the importance of adapting recruits amid a "significant number of AWOL cases"December 8, 09:07 AM • 4778 views
In Russian units, those killed in the Pokrovsk direction are massively registered as "AWOL" - "Atesh"December 8, 09:29 AM • 16850 views
Publications
No sanctions, act through RussiaPhoto03:38 PM • 1906 views
Children abducted by Russia: the truth that resonated worldwide
Exclusive
01:00 PM • 20756 views
Odrex's license revoked: why the clinic is hiding medical documentation from the Ministry of Health
Exclusive
12:25 PM • 21850 views
Fictitious "Russian conspiracy" and real pressure on strategic aviation enterprises: how law enforcement is used in competitive wars
Exclusive
10:53 AM • 25350 views
Scandals, upheavals, revelations: what will the Mercurial week from December 8 to 14 bring us
Exclusive
December 8, 08:10 AM • 32314 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Emmanuel Macron
Donald Trump
Friedrich Merz
Keir Starmer
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
London
Great Britain
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Media War: Paramount challenges Netflix, outbidding it and offering $74.4 billion for Warner Bros03:34 PM • 828 views
Scandals, upheavals, revelations: what will the Mercurial week from December 8 to 14 bring us
Exclusive
December 8, 08:10 AM • 32310 views
Netflix announced it is buying Warner Bros. and HBODecember 5, 12:40 PM • 53675 views
Trump changed architects for White House ballroomDecember 5, 06:50 AM • 63933 views
Pantone named the color of 2026: a shade of white chosen for the first timeVideoDecember 4, 02:10 PM • 64729 views
Actual
Technology
The Guardian
Social network
The Diplomat
Film

South Sudan's oil exports again under threat as rebels seize Heglig

Kyiv • UNN

 • 94 views

Operations in Sudan's Heglig have ceased after the Rapid Support Forces group approached, which could interrupt oil exports from South Sudan. Heglig plays a crucial role in the pipeline network through which Sudan exports about 165,000 barrels of oil per day.

South Sudan's oil exports again under threat as rebels seize Heglig

Operations in Sudan's Heglig have halted after the Rapid Support Forces approached the area. This could again interrupt oil exports from South Sudan, which is entirely dependent on Sudanese infrastructure. Bloomberg reports this, according to UNN.

Details

According to people familiar with the situation, workers left Heglig and oil operations at the hub were suspended as the Rapid Support Forces approached the area. In addition, the group, which has been fighting the Sudanese army since April 2023, stated on Telegram that they had taken control of the "strategic Heglig area" and intended to ensure the security of oil facilities.

The incident was another blow to South Sudanese Dar Blend oil exports, which had already experienced disruptions in mid-November.

Terror in Darfur: Sudanese paramilitary forces hold captives for ransom, witnesses report executions – Reuters03.12.25, 17:02 • 2944 views

As Sudan does not supply its own oil, it is the only channel for oil supplies from landlocked South Sudan. Therefore, Heglig, located near their border, plays a crucial role in the pipeline network.

It is also worth noting that, according to tanker tracking data compiled by Bloomberg, Sudan has exported an average of 165,000 barrels of its neighbor's crude oil per day over the past three months.

In Sudan, a man hijacked a plane: he was arrested after landing for a fake refueling invented by a cunning pilot02.12.25, 22:53 • 6286 views

The army-backed Sudanese government did not respond to requests for comment, nor did the South Sudanese authorities, for whom oil export revenues are the main source of state budget revenue.

Recall

In Sudan's South Kordofan state, at least 114 people, including 46 children, died as a result of a series of attacks on civilian infrastructure. The attacks were carried out by the paramilitary group "Rapid Support Forces" (RSF).

Alla Kiosak

News of the World
State budget
Energy
Skirmishes
South Sudan
Bloomberg L.P.
Sudan