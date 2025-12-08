South Sudan's oil exports again under threat as rebels seize Heglig

Operations in Sudan's Heglig have halted after the Rapid Support Forces approached the area. This could again interrupt oil exports from South Sudan, which is entirely dependent on Sudanese infrastructure. Bloomberg reports this, according to UNN.

Details

According to people familiar with the situation, workers left Heglig and oil operations at the hub were suspended as the Rapid Support Forces approached the area. In addition, the group, which has been fighting the Sudanese army since April 2023, stated on Telegram that they had taken control of the "strategic Heglig area" and intended to ensure the security of oil facilities.

The incident was another blow to South Sudanese Dar Blend oil exports, which had already experienced disruptions in mid-November.

Terror in Darfur: Sudanese paramilitary forces hold captives for ransom, witnesses report executions – Reuters

As Sudan does not supply its own oil, it is the only channel for oil supplies from landlocked South Sudan. Therefore, Heglig, located near their border, plays a crucial role in the pipeline network.

It is also worth noting that, according to tanker tracking data compiled by Bloomberg, Sudan has exported an average of 165,000 barrels of its neighbor's crude oil per day over the past three months.

In Sudan, a man hijacked a plane: he was arrested after landing for a fake refueling invented by a cunning pilot

The army-backed Sudanese government did not respond to requests for comment, nor did the South Sudanese authorities, for whom oil export revenues are the main source of state budget revenue.

Recall

In Sudan's South Kordofan state, at least 114 people, including 46 children, died as a result of a series of attacks on civilian infrastructure. The attacks were carried out by the paramilitary group "Rapid Support Forces" (RSF).