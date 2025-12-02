In Sudan, a man hijacked a plane: he was arrested after landing for a fake refueling invented by a cunning pilot

$42.340.08
December 2, 12:35 PM
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine refuted Russian fakes about the capture of Kupyansk, Pokrovsk, and Vovchansk
December 2, 11:54 AM
Expensive doesn't mean quality: will the Ministry of Health be able to protect the victims of the Odrex clinic and restore justice?Photo
December 2, 11:33 AM
Manipulation under the guise of "defense": what is behind Putin's statements about a "security zone" on the border
December 2, 10:36 AM
"Things that cannot be discussed over the phone": Zelenskyy received a detailed report from the delegation after Miami and instructed to continue working with Trump's team
December 2, 10:08 AM
US plans to return frozen assets to Russia in EU after peace deal - Politico
December 2, 06:00 AM
Ukraine prepares for large-scale changes: IMF demands strengthening of tax policy
December 1, 05:14 PM
Timur Mindich case: court chose pre-trial detention for the defendant
December 1, 03:35 PM
Ukraine-US talks in Miami: what to expect next
December 1, 02:52 PM
The government approved a series of decisions on community energy efficiency: what is envisioned
December 1, 01:38 PM
Explosions occurred on the railway in two regions of the Russian Federation: fuel and lubricant depots were destroyed, and the railway track was damaged.PhotoVideo
Publications
Exclusives
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Bitcoin and bonds recover after sell-offs, stocks show growth
December 2, 11:57 AM
How to prevent a ransomware attack: tips from the cyber police
December 2, 02:40 PM
Licenses issued – no control: why the Ministry of Health "turns a blind eye" to tragedies at Odrex
December 2, 02:41 PM
"3000 km across Ukraine": the first stage of the program has started - how to get tickets for kilometers
04:58 PM
Trump said the US is no longer funding the conflict in Ukraine and is looking for a path to peace
05:44 PM
"3000 km across Ukraine": the first stage of the program has started - how to get tickets for kilometers
04:58 PM
Licenses issued – no control: why the Ministry of Health "turns a blind eye" to tragedies at Odrex
December 2, 02:41 PM
How to prevent a ransomware attack: tips from the cyber police
December 2, 02:40 PM
Bitcoin and bonds recover after sell-offs, stocks show growth
December 2, 11:57 AM
Expensive doesn't mean quality: will the Ministry of Health be able to protect the victims of the Odrex clinic and restore justice?
December 2, 11:54 AM
December 2, 11:54 AM • 50009 views
Oxford Dictionary named "rage bait" the word of 2025: what it means
December 1, 10:58 AM
Olena Topolia and the leader of the band "Antytila" are divorcing after 12 years of marriage
December 1, 08:53 AM
Five crazy premieres you can't miss: what to watch this winter
November 29, 04:59 PM
Police rescued an owl entangled in an anti-drone net in the Kupyansk direction
November 28, 02:36 AM
Netflix faced a glitch during the premiere of the fifth season of "Stranger Things"
November 27, 06:49 AM
In Sudan, a man hijacked a plane: he was arrested after landing for a fake refueling invented by a cunning pilot

Kyiv • UNN

 • 28 views

In Sudan, an armed man hijacked a humanitarian plane, demanding to fly to Chad. The pilot faked a refueling, which allowed the hijacker to be arrested in the city of Wau.

In Sudan, a man hijacked a plane: he was arrested after landing for a fake refueling invented by a cunning pilot

In South Sudan, an armed man hijacked a small humanitarian plane belonging to the Samaritan's Purse organization, demanding that the pilot transport the vessel to Chad, but was arrested after an emergency landing for refueling in the northern city of Wau. This was reported by the Associated Press, writes UNN.

Details

The incident occurred on Tuesday when a Cessna Grand Caravan turboprop aircraft, carrying medical supplies from Juba to the northeastern district of Maywut, was hijacked immediately after takeoff. According to the police, the suspect, identified as Yasir Mohammed Yusuf, sneaked aboard and hid in the cabin before the flight began.

Yusuf, a resident of the disputed Abyei area, demanded that the pilot fly to Chad, although the motives for his actions remain unknown.

Airbus faces a second A320 defect in a week: after a software glitch, fuselage problems are discovered01.12.25, 15:36 • 4040 views

The assailant was apprehended thanks to the pilot's ingenuity: after several hours of flight, he informed the hijacker about the need for refueling. The plane landed in the northern city of Wau, where Yusuf was immediately taken into custody.

Samaritan's Purse spokeswoman Melissa Strickland expressed gratitude to the security forces for their swift actions, which ensured a "safe outcome." No one was injured in the incident. Police continue to investigate.

Global flights in chaos due to Airbus bestseller recall ahead of holiday season29.11.25, 09:17 • 4360 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the World
Airbus A320 series
Associated Press
South Sudan
Chad