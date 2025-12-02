In Sudan, a man hijacked a plane: he was arrested after landing for a fake refueling invented by a cunning pilot

In South Sudan, an armed man hijacked a small humanitarian plane belonging to the Samaritan's Purse organization, demanding that the pilot transport the vessel to Chad, but was arrested after an emergency landing for refueling in the northern city of Wau. This was reported by the Associated Press, writes UNN.

Details

The incident occurred on Tuesday when a Cessna Grand Caravan turboprop aircraft, carrying medical supplies from Juba to the northeastern district of Maywut, was hijacked immediately after takeoff. According to the police, the suspect, identified as Yasir Mohammed Yusuf, sneaked aboard and hid in the cabin before the flight began.

Yusuf, a resident of the disputed Abyei area, demanded that the pilot fly to Chad, although the motives for his actions remain unknown.

The assailant was apprehended thanks to the pilot's ingenuity: after several hours of flight, he informed the hijacker about the need for refueling. The plane landed in the northern city of Wau, where Yusuf was immediately taken into custody.

Samaritan's Purse spokeswoman Melissa Strickland expressed gratitude to the security forces for their swift actions, which ensured a "safe outcome." No one was injured in the incident. Police continue to investigate.

